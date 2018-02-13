Lady Bulldogs earn win over Westran in home finale

The Harrisburg Lady Bulldogs (7-14, 3-3 Lewis and Clark) won their final home game of the 2017-2018 season, defeating the Westran Lady Hornets (1-21, 0-7 Lewis and Clark) 60-56 in overtime.

With the win, Harrisburg improved to 7-14 overall, and 3-3 in the Lewis and Clark Conference.

Jillian Thornhill led Harrisburg with 18 points. Sydney Fischer scored 12 points, while Kate Weil and Alivia Spry each scored eight.

Westran jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs found their stride, outscoring Westran 14-9 in the period. However, the Lady Hornets held a 26-23 lead at halftime.

The Lady Hornets still led after the third quarter, 34-33. Harrisburg was able to tie the score 53-53 by the end of regulation.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored Westran 7-3 in overtime to escape with the victory.

Harrisburg played a game at Salisbury on Feb. 13. Results were not available at press time.

The Bulldogs close out the 2017-2018 regular season with a game at Knox County on Feb. 16.