Lady Falcons pick up eight win, defeat Marceline

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Fayette Lady Falcons picked up their eighth win of the season with a 54-53 win over the Marceline Lady Tigers on Feb. 9.

With the win, the Lady Falcons improved to 8-15 overall, and 2-4 in the Lewis and Clark Conference.

Head coach Jeff Martin took over the Fayette girls basketball program last season. The Lady Falcons won seven games.

The Lady Falcons raised that mark with their win over Marceline.

“I was really proud of how hard we played,” Martin said. “We played terrific for three-plus quarters, and got really good contributions from our bench in this game. It really was a true team win.”

Sophomore guard Abbey Conrow led all scorers in the game with 26 points. She had 15 of those points from 3-pointers.

Senior guard Sam Conrow scored 10 points, with two 3-pointers. Martin said that 12 of the team’s points were scored off the bench. Junior Dominique McDonald had four points, as did sophomore Murphy Quint. Freshmen Breanna Estes and Keylea Hoover each had two points.

Junior Maddie Reed was the leading rebounder on the night, pulling down seven boards.

The Lady Falcons played their final home game of the 2017-2018 regular season on Feb. 13, against Paris. Senior Sam Conrow was recognized. She is the only senior for the Lady Falcons this season.

Fayette closes out the 2017-2018 regular season with a game at Schuyler County on Feb. 16.