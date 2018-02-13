New Franklin defeats Glasgow, inches closer to clinching CAC title

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The New Franklin Bulldogs celebrated Homecoming with a 48-38 win over the Glasgow Yellowjackets on Feb. 9.

The Bulldogs improved to 15-7 overall, and 8-1 in the Central Activities Conference, with the win over their Howard County rivals.

“Playing against (Glasgow head coach) Mick Cropp is always a challenge,” New Franklin head coach Ross Dobson said. “His defensive mind is just out of this world. A game like that, tonight, makes us better offensively, for sure.”

New Franklin completed the season sweep of the Yellowjackets (12-10, 7-3 CAC) with their win on Feb. 9. The Bulldogs won at Glasgow, 58-45, on Jan. 19.

“We had some things we wanted to do defensively, and I thought we did a good job of that most of the night,” Cropp said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win. We played hard, and played with a lot of intensity on the defensive end.”

Cropp said that New Franklin made their free throws during the game, and his team didn’t, which turned out to be a difference in the game. New Franklin went 9-for-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, while Glasgow made only three from the charity stripe.

New Franklin jumped out to a lead in the first quarter. Seven straight points from the Bulldogs gave them a 7-2 lead with five minutes to go in the opening period.

The defense from the Yellowjackets became a factor after those seven points. Glasgow held the Bulldogs to only two points the rest of the quarter.

Glasgow senior guard Kabyl McMillan completed a 3-point play with 55.4 seconds left in the quarter to tie the score 9-9.

Glasgow scored the game’s first basket, a two-pointer from junior guard Adris Hamilton, but that was the only time they were ahead.

New Franklin regained the lead in the second quarter after Glasgow tied the score near the end of the first period. The Bulldogs scored eight of the first 10 points of the second quarter to go ahead 19-11.

Senior forward Mason Bailey scored on an assist from sophomore guard Tyler Perkins to push that lead to 10 points. The score was 21-11.

However, Glasgow made another run before the half ended. Kabyl McMillan got it started with back-to-back 3 -pointers to cut the lead down to four points. The score was 21-17 with 3:10 left in the half.

McMillan scored two more times, both two-pointers, and Hamilton added another 3-pointer before the half ended. At halftime, New Franklin led 25-24.

“Kabyl hit a couple of (3-pointers) that got us rolling,” Cropp said. “We got enough stops and got back into the game. I thought that was big for us to get back in the game, when we were down 10 but bring it back to one in the first half. To hit a couple of shots and attack the basket, we just did what we were supposed to do. It worked out for a few minutes.”

Glasgow managed to keep the score close for most of the second half, but were never able to tie or go ahead.

They were held to one point through the first four minutes of the third quarter. Their first field goal came at the 2:56 mark of the period. Junior forward Briar Boss drove to the basket for a layup. New Franklin led 31-28.

The score was 35-31 in favor of New Franklin when the third quarter ended.

The Bulldogs held Glasgow to seven points in the third quarter, and did the same in the final period. New Franklin made only two field goals in the third quarter, but added nine points from field goals.

The Bulldogs played a game at Pilot Grove on Feb. 12, winning 49-26. With the win, New Franklin clinched at least a share of the CAC title. They can clinch sole possession with one more win.

“We usually don’t look at standings or anything like that,” Dobson said. “We just worry about each game. At the end of the season, we’ll look and see where we’re at in the conference.”

New Franklin played their final home game of the 2017-2018 season on Feb. 13 against the Cairo Bearcats. Results were not available at press time.

New Franklin closes out the 2017-2018 regular season with a game at Madison on Feb. 15.

Glasgow played a game at Meadville on Feb. 13. Results also were not avialable at press time for this game.

The Yellowjackets will close out the 2017-2018 regular season with a game against Sturgeon on Feb. 15. The game will have two themes. It will be Senior Night, as well as “Hooping for a Cure.” Glasgow High School will spread cancer awareness and raise money for charity on this night.

The girls game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with the boys game beginning at 7:30 p.m.