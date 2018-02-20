A Message from the Presiding County Commissioner

As Howard County Presiding Commissioner, I serve on the board of Central Missouri Workforce Improvement Bureau. Several things are apparent to us as a group and to me as I look around Howard county. We are on the edge of being short of folks to fill our work needs in the county. Many of our skilled workers are nearing retirement age and area not being replaced by a new crop of skilled workers. Many of our vacated jobs are needing to be filled by folks living outside the county. Most of our brightest and best young folks are lured out of the county and out-of-state to better-paying jobs. There is also an expanding number of our young people who emigrate to surrounding larger cities and take low-paying service jobs. Of the young fold who stay behind, often they do not work steady employment and rely on community services for their needs. Some become involved in drugs and become a drag on our law enforcement system.

I admit, I’m painting a pretty dark picture of our employment situation. These are broad generalizations that can be argued against with many individuals who are exceptions to what I have portrayed. but again repeating, we are losing most of our young folk to other parts of the state and country. One of my three sons and 14 of their first cousins have left Howard County.

The federal government has an apprenticeship program I’m wondering if we should look at. Basically, employers state what they can teach an individual and the time frame involved. I believe an initial sum of money or tax credit is given to the employer and half of the apprentice’s wages are paid by the government for the apprenticeship. The program focuses on individuals who need employment skills, are between jobs or unemployed, have been released from a corrections facility, or have a disability.

Another level of this apprenticeship program is directed more as a mentoring program for younger folk 14-24. The focus of this program is helping young adults develop a work ethic and learn work skills. Wages involved in this program are fully paid by higher levels of government. This program should not be looked at as free labor but a calling, a chance for positive involvement in a young person’s life. Funding is available for about 1100 hours of work time involvement.

We will have an informational meeting Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. with a pizza party and you can bring a spouse. It will be held at Endless Options, 222 East Davis in Fayette. Alex Stanley with the state apprenticeship program will be there. Please RSVP to my number below.

Contact me if you have questions or an interest in what I have discussed.

Sam Stroupe

660-833-8871