Marjorie Lillian (Belcher) Keller

1925-2018

Marjorie Lillian (Belcher) Keller, 92, formerly of Mexico, Missouri peacefully passed away at the Lodge in Fayette, Missouri on Feb. 14, 2018.

Mrs. Keller was well known throughout the State of Missouri having served as an executive secretary to the President of the AP Green Refractory Company. In addition she and her husband Kenneth Keller were political activists who worked tirelessly for the Democratic Party in the State organizing and campaigning for select candidates.

Mrs. Keller loved spending time with her family visiting and cooking delicious food and was an avid trout enthusiast. She spent much of her free time at Bennett Spring enjoying the park and visiting with other outdoorsmen. She enjoyed traveling and had visited many sites in the United States, Mexico and overseas.

She was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #99 and the Rebekah Lodge. She attended many IOOF lodges and meetings throughout the state.

Mrs. Keller was the daughter of Jesse and Lilly Belcher, born in Salisbury on Sept. 30, 1925, and raised in the Forest Green area. Her brothers included James Belcher, Ralph Belcher, Harry Belcher, Donald Belcher and Bobby Belcher who preceded her in death. She was the last of this hardworking family.

She married D. Kenneth Keller on Oct. 11, 1947 at the Chariton Baptist Church. They had celebrated sixty- six years of marriage.

In her youth, she attended the First Baptist Church in Salisbury, Missouri. Her favorite scripture was Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8 “A Time for Everything.” The lessons she learned early in her church life were evident of a life well spent full of integrity, dignity and honesty.

Mrs. Keller is survived by numerous nephews and nieces including: Mark Belcher and wife Michele of Fayette, Mary Belcher Dezner and husband Leif of St. Louis, Tamara Sue Belcher Hinds and husband Kurt of Fayette, Walt Belcher and wife Sarah of Columbia Missouri, Barbara Belcher of Texas, Jacqueline Belcher of Texas, DJ Hinds and wife Aura of Columbia and Stephanie Hinds of Texas. She is also survived by sisters- in- law Mary “Jodi” Belcher of Fayette, Missouri and Katherine Belcher of Slater, Missouri.

Private services and burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Mexico, Missouri under the direction of the Carr-Yager Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.