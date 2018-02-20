Patsy Wies

1959-2018

Long time Rocheport resident, Patsy Wies passed away February 16, 2018 at University Hospital in Columbia. She was 58 years of age.

Patricia (Patsy) Ann Wies was born March 7, 1959, in Fayette, MO, to James and Mary Corine (Morlock) Walje. She was a 1977 graduate of Fayette High School. She married Dick Wies July 14, 1979, in Fayette.

At age 14, Patsy started her first job at the long standing Dairy Queen in Fayette. After high school, she attended LPN school and worked as a nurse while continuing her education to receive her BSN from the University of Missouri in Columbia. When Patsy wasn’t working, she enjoyed spending time with her family. One of Patsy’s favorite things to do with her family was spending her summers in their family pool. She also spent much of her time in the garden. Patsy never missed a day in the sunshine.

Patsy also loved sports. Her 3 daughters were all active in basketball, softball and track for the New Franklin Bulldogs, and she truly enjoyed watching them play. She grew to love watching and cheering on the MU Men and Women’s Basketball teams, the MU Women’s Softball team and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Patsy was first diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) in October of 2008. Being a nurse, she dedicated a lot of her time researching this rare type of slow growing cancer in hopes to find an effective treatment. She participated in support groups with other ACC patients to learn more about treatment options across the country.

Patsy was known for her kind and caring soul as a nurse caring for her patients. She is remembered for the unconditional love she gave to her husband and 3 daughters. Most importantly, Patsy would always want everyone to know all about her 6 grandsons and 1 granddaughter and just how much she loved and adored each one of them.

Patsy, and her husband Dick, have been members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Columbia, MO for 39 years. She also was active in Wednesday evening Bible Studies at Faith Family Church in Fayette.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Dick Wies of the home, her mother, Corine Walje of Glasgow, three daughters, Andrea (Anthony) Atkins of Harrisburg, Megan (Chip) Duren of Fayette and Kayla (Kyle) Allinson of Fayette, seven grandchildren, Cooper, Landon, Creighton, Emma, Chase, Camden and Croy; one brother, Dan (Jean) Walje of Moberly and one sister, Sandra (Jack) Howard of Raleigh, NC. Patsy was preceded in death by her father, James Walje.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday Feb. 23, 2018 at Faith Family Church in Fayette with Rev. Jamie Page officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Faith Family Church. There will also be a Rosary Prayer Service at 3 p.m.. Burial will be in Wies Cemetery in Rocheport, MO with Msgr. Fr. Michael Flanagan conducting the committal.

Memorials are suggested to Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Organization International (ACCOI) in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy 5 & 240 N Fayette, MO 65248