Physical Altercation at FHS leads to arrest, felony charges

An incident at the Fayette High School last week resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old student.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, shortly before noon, Fayette Police received a call to respond to the aftermath of a physical altercation at the High School. According to a probable-cause statement and police report, principal Patrick Tray informed the police he had been in his office speaking with Donisa Duncan regarding alleged threatening texts she made to other students. The juvenile officer arrived at the school and Principal Tray stepped out of the office to speak with the juvenile officer. It was during this time Duncan left the principal’s office and made her way toward the classrooms. She allegedly entered a classroom, grabbed a student by her hair, pulling her into the hallway where the altercation ensued. Teachers and students intervened and broke up the altercation in a matter of seconds. Duncan then left the school.

A statement was taken from the student who was attacked and it was noted she had areas of hair missing with a noticeable bump on her head from hitting a wall. It is expected she will file an ex-parte against her alleged attacker.

According to online court documents Duncan has been charged with two Class E Felonies for Third-Degree Assault and First-Degree Harassment. Bond was placed at $10,000 cash, with a special condition of staying 1,000 feet away from schools. Her initial hearing at Howard County Circuit Court is pending.