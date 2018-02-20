Rita Tebbe

1922-2018

Glasgow resident, Rita Tebbe passed away at Glasgow Gardens Feb. 19, 2018. She was 95 years of age.

Rita M. Tebbe was born in Glasgow on May 29, 1922, the daughter of Theodore and Helen (Moorman) Westhues. She attended St. Mary School. On Sept. 14, 1943, Rita married Bernard Tebbe at St. Mary Church in Glasgow. Together they enjoyed nearly 38 years of marriage. Bernard preceded her in death May 28, 1981. Rita was the definition of a homemaker. Having 13 children, Rita worked hard and managed the house, making it a home for her family. Rita enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening. She was a very talented seamstress and designer to the joy of her six daughters. Rita truly loved and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. She was a faithful and devout Catholic, and a lifelong member of St. Mary Church in Glasgow.

She is survived by 11 children, Steve (Beverly) Tebbe of Independence, MO, Janie (Butch) Hackman of Glasgow, Chris Tebbe of Glasgow, Marianna (Jonathan) Hasse of Bloomington, Ill., Margie Aholt of Glasgow, Laurie (John) Fritz of McKinney, Tex., James (Gigi) Tebbe of Warner Robins, Ga., Eugene (Lori) Tebbe of Rocheport, MO, Mark (Connie) Tebbe of Glasgow, Helen (Scott) Sanders of Glasgow, and Gwen (Butch) Brand of Glasgow; 29 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sr. Mary Westhues of Chicago, Ill., and and daughter-in-law, Martha Tebbe.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rita was preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Jerome Tebbe, three brothers, Ted, Norbert and Raymond Westhues, and a daughter-in-law, Beverly.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Tebbe will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb., 22, 2018 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Glasgow, with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Burial will follow the Funeral Mass at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow. Visitation is 5-7 p.m., Wednesday evening, Feb. 21, 2018 at St. Mary Church. A Rosary/Prayer Service will be held before the visitation, starting at 4:30 p.m. at St. Mary Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary School, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Glasgow.