Senior Night at Fayette High School

Thursday, Feb. 15 was Senior Night at the Fayette High School basketball game against the Paris Coyotes. Seniors were recognized for their performance and assistance during the basketball season.

Six Seniors were acknowledged and thanked by Fayette students, faculty, and fans. The seniors recognized included Blake Dawson for boys basketball; Chavez Kent for boys basketball; Samantha Conrow for girls basketball; Quinn Frerking for cheerleading; Riley Beeler as boys’ team manager; Tyler Proctor as boys’ team manager.

Another milestone was marked by these seniors on their way toward the end of their high school career and graduation. Congratulations all!