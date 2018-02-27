Appreciation for Harper

Dear Editor, Fayette Advertiser:

It is hard to believe it has been ten years since Kathryne Harper was nominated by then-Missouri Governor Matt Blunt to be the County Clerk for Howard County. She has worked hard assembling a great staff of knowledgeable and hard-working people to meet or exceed the needs of the citizens of the County of Howard.

Kathryne states she is ready to start another challenge in her life and I am certain whatever that might be she will be just as successful. Howard County has been fortunate to have had her as County Clerk for the last decade and we can hope her successor will be the same. I am certain Kathryne will work with him/her to attain that goal.

I wish her well in her future endeavors.

Sincerely,

Harold Kerr

New Franklin