Fayette Council discusses pool and sewer work, awards bids

With the cancellation of the Feb. 6 meeting due to lack of a quorum, the Fayette City Council tackled a very full agenda Tuesday, Feb. 20. Bids were reviewed; sewer work, the city pool and water issues were among the items discussed.

A public forum regarding the possibility of a Community Improvement District (CID) has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room. All residents and business owners/managers are encouraged to attend.

Howard County Health and Wellness Council received approval to add a tour of the Fayette City Swimming Pool following their Town Hall meeting Saturday, April 28. The Town Hall meeting topic will be Water Recreation Opportunities and will be held at the First Christian Church in Fayette at 10 a.m. Pool tours will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The tours are open to the public and HCHWC will have a barbecue lunch available.

In other business regarding the pool, it was decided to be able to open the pool for use this year the city would proceed with purchasing a rubberized paint and public works staff will coat the basin. This is at cost of $3,000 to $4,000.

The council also approved the mission statement for the AD Hoc Committee for the Pool. It was noted that the organization Friends of the Pool are now a legal entity and are working toward a 501C3 designation.

Allowing business owners the opportunity to participate in the Show-Me PACE program was approved by the council. An ordinance will be created. This pace program provides a financing option for business owners to make energy efficient changes to their properties.

Communication has been received from the EPA regarding the high level of trihalomethanes (TTHMs) in the city’s water since 2015. The city is to prepare a plan to rectify the problem and submit to the EPA as soon as possible.

Bids for hay at D.C. Rogers Lake and farm ground at the south entrance to town were opened. Marshall Dougherty was awarded the bid for hay and Mike Hustedde was awarded the bid for the farm ground. David Asbury was awarded the bid for mowing the city cemetery.

A 1973 bucket truck was declared surplus, and a bid for the surplus box truck considered. The city also agreed to renew their annual membership in the Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation.

Public Works Director Danny Dougherty reported on the sewer lines inspection progress with Visu-sewer. He noted that inspections will continue and appreciates the patience of Fayette residents while the inspections are being completed. Dougherty notes there are areas in the streets where work needs to be done. These areas will receive permanent repairs once the sewer work is completed. Until then, he thanks residents for their understanding and patience.

The next regular meeting of the city council will be Tuesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Council members encourage all candidates for city council to attend the meetings prior to election.