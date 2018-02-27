Fayette R-III approves Assistant Marching Band Director

Meeting in regular session Wednesday the Fayette R-III Board of Education approved the following items: The 2018-2019 FHS Course Description Book. The addition of a stipend paid assistant marching band director. The position would be funded with monies already set aside for instruments. The rate would be 2% which is a total of $630 on the current extra duty stipend schedule. Grant applications: $10,000 Monsanto Grant for math and science submitted by Jill Wiseman. $1,000 Donors Choose for STEM materials for 1st grade classrooms, submitted by Stacie Beaman $1,221 Fayette Area Community Trust Grant for the FHS Theatre Department- submitted by Angela Howard

$3,391 Fayette Area Community Trust Grant for FHS Broadcast News and Journalism- submitted by Amy Uthlaut. A donation of $1,000 from the First Christian Church Endowment Fund to the Parent’s as Teachers program for diapers. The surplus list which included 55 home and 54 away football game jerseys and a 2001 John Deere Model 332 lawn tractor w/ blade.

The Community Forum dates to provide information and focus on the ballot measure were approved, Proposition K for the April 3rd election. The dates are Tuesday, February 27, at 6:30 in the High School Library and Tuesday, March 20, at 6:30 before the Candidate Forum hosted by the AWE in the High School Library.

Fresh Ideas food service Regional Manager Rachel Klosterman and Fayette Food Service Director Paula Volkmann told the Board that participation number are up 1000 meals this first semester compared to last year. They continue to strive for better communication between the school and food service. Kolsterman said,” We are happy with the participation from students and staff. We are providing more choices and more made from scratch items.

Superintendent reported that the AG building is renovations are finished inside. The outside awning is the only item left to complete. are in the process of advertising the open Daly Elementary Principal Cheri Huster reported the enrollment for the Elementary is PK- 66, K-5- 276. 59% of DES students were in attendance 90% of the time in January 2018 as compared to 77% in January 2017. Clark Middle School Principal Brent Doolin shared current enrollment for grade 6-8 is 133 with 63.9% of CMS students in attendance 90% of the time for the month of January 2018 as compared to 69% in January 2017. Year to date 87.9% of CMS students were in attendance 90 % of the time. Fayette High School Principal Patrick Tray shared the current enrollment of 175 for grades 9-12. Total percentage of attendance is 93.8%.