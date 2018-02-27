Glasgow girls, Harrisburg boys advance to sectional round

The Glasgow Lady Jackets defeated Higbee 58-23 in the Class 1 District 9 title game on Feb. 24. This is their third district title win in the last four years. Glasgow will play Community in Sturgeon on Feb. 27 in the sectional round of the MSHSAA state playoffs. The game begins at 6 p.m.
The Harrisburg Bulldogs won their second straight district title with a 74-67 win over the New Bloomfield Wildcats on Feb. 24 in New Bloomfield. Harrisburg has advanced to the sectional round, where they will play Milan on Feb. 28 in Mexico. The game begins at 7:45 p.m.