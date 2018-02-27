Howard County receives much needed rain last week

Howard County received much needed rain last week. The Advertiser’s official weather station recorded 2.76” of rain last week. The rain was very welcome, especially since that much rain with a few degrees cooler temperatures would have meant a lot of snow. We also missed for the most part foretasted freezing rain and ice. Moat of Missouri including Howard County is still listed as abnormally dry. We have only received only 3.95” of moisture in 2018. Our temperatures have ranged from 70 degrees on Feb. 15 to a low of -9 degrees on January 1.

The United States from Missouri west including Kansas, Oklahoma,Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and California are at least abnormally dry with a few severe drought area in Oklahoma and Texas. Fro the most part the whole state is in a drought condition. North Dakota and South Dakota are also in drought conditions. The link to the drought monitor map is http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap.aspx.

Temperatures this week 61 degrees today to high temperatures Thursday – Sunday in the 50’s. The forecast then predicts that high temperatures will be back in the 60’s. Hopefully we have seen the last of cold temperatures for the winter.