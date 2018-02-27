Howell announces Candidacy for Howard County Clerk

My name is Shelly Howell, and I’m announcing my republican candidacy for Howard County Clerk. I want to thank Kathryn Harper for her years serving as Howard County Clerk.

I am the daughter of Bernard “Dale” and Ina Fuemmeler. I graduated from Glasgow High School in 1995. I attended Missouri Western State University, and graduated from there in December 1998 with a BS in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Legal Studies. I married Jesse Howell in February 1999, and we made our home in Glasgow. I have 2 stepsons, Nicolas and Bo. Jesse and I have 2 children together, Teagan and Brenin.

I started work with Howard County Associate Division in February 1999 with Judge Gary Sprick. In 2010, Charles J. Flaspohler became my boss, when court consolidation was ordered for our county. Since 2011, I have worked closely with Judge Mason Gebhardt as his clerk. Every two weeks, I assist with judge Gebhardt’s criminal law days. I have maintained serving the citizens of Howard County for the past 19 years.

In my duties as the associate clerk, I maintain the criminal, civil, small claims, state/county traffic tickets, municipal cases, and probate. I handle roughly $50,000.00 per year, and have had outstanding audits, since I took over in 2011 as the sole associate clerk. In my current probate duties, I have to maintain detailed records required by the County Clerk for voting purposes, and audit public administrator’s annual settlements along with deceased settlements. Over the years, I have assisted with e-filing, and bringing the court proceedings up to the computer/digital age.

Kathryn Harper is one of the best county clerks we have seen in this county. When she came into office, she had to clean up the voter rolls, and try to balance a budget that had roughly $100.00 in reserve revenue. Now 10 years later, she has cleaned up the election process in this county, and has roughly $1 million in general revenue as a reserve fund. I plan on continuing with this tradition/standard that she has set.

I would appreciate your vote for Howard County Clerk. I want to continue to serve the citizens of Howard County.