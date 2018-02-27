Marian Louise Parrish

1916-2018

Marian Louise Parrish (Welcher, Felton), of Lady Lakes, Florida, formerly of Fayette where she resided with her daughter Connie (Lou) Meinke, passed away on February 8, 2018 at the age of 101.

Marian was born to Carl and Gladys Welcher on July 13, 1916 in Osceola, Iowa, and spent her childhood in Davis City, Newton, and Prairie City, Iowa. She had two brothers, Clark and James.

Marian was baptized January 27, 1929 at age 12 in Marshalltown, Iowa. Throughout her life her obedience as a Christian woman was most important to her. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Newton and Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Unionville, Missouri and in the last ten years of her life was a faithful member of the Fayette Church of Christ.

On September 5, 1931, she married Troy Felton and they had four children, Connie, Richard, Carol, and Dellois. Due to her husband’s failing health, Marian worked as an inspector at Maytag Manufacturing and won numerous awards for improving the washing machine line. Troy passed away January 21, 1960.

On July 7, 1963, Marian married Linville Parrish and they resided in Unionville, Missouri. At age 47, Marian earned her GED and then became a certified lab technician and worked at the Putnam County Hospital until her retirement. Linville passed away July 9, 2000.

Marian enjoyed her family and for many years had large family gatherings in her home preparing delicious meals. She was talented as a seamstress and created fine needlework. She also enjoyed raising canaries and growing African violets.

Marian will be missed by her children Connie (Lou) Meinke, Fayette, Carol (Jim) McGowan, Rockford, Illinois, Dellois Camp, The Villages, Florida, her brother James (Betty) Welcher, Las Vegas, Nevada, daughter-in-law Joan Felton, Alamo, Texas, stepdaughter Donna (Basil) Barkley, Johnson City, Tennessee, 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 41 great great grandchildren, three great great great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Due to her long life her family consisted of six generations.

In addition to her two husbands, Marian was preceded in death by her parents, brother Clark Welcher and sister-in-law Betty, son Richard Felton, granddaughter Terry Felton and son-in-law Marvin, and lifelong friend Audrey Brady.

A memorial service for Marian was held February 16, 2018 at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Newton, Iowa with burial at the Newton Memorial Park Cemetery.