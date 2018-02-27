New Franklin School Board discusses calendar items

In the regular session of the New Franklin School Board, members heard reports from administration, approved the 2018-19 calendar, reviewed bus bids, and approved educational field trips.

Reports from Elementary Principal Dawn Shipp and Middle and High School Principal Benji Dorson included;

• Preparations are almost complete for the annual MAP testing which will be done electronically.

• The week of Feb. 11 was “Random Acts of Kindness Week.”

• Grandparent’s Day will be held March 2 in the new gymnasium.

Superintendent David Haggard noted that he is continuing work on the budget for the 2018-19 school year. State legislature and funding will need to be monitored during this process.

The Missouri Educators United Health Plan (MEUHP) consortium is scheduled to meet March 8 to review health insurance plans and pricing.

Due to the need to close school during inclement weather, an additional day has been added to the end of the school year. Classes will now dismiss on Wednesday, May 16 as long as no other days are missed. Graduation will be Sunday, May 13 at 2 p.m.

The board reviewed bids for a new school bus. All bids were very similar; a 2019, 71 passenger, diesel fuel bus. Pricing was also very similar. A decision was postponed until additional feedback is received.

The 2018-19 calendar was reviewed and approved. Staff was able to review and provide input and requests. The Missouri State Legislature is requesting school districts wait to start classes until after the closing of the Missouri State Fair. This is in hopes of increasing participation in the fair. If districts choose to start classes more than 10 days before Labor Day, they are requested to acknowledge this in their board minutes. Since classes will be gin Wednesday, Aug. 15, the board noted the start of school more than 10 days before Labor Day in their minutes.

The next meeting of the New Franklin School Board will be Wednesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. in the school library.