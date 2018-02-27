New Pool Organization

Letter to the Editor:

We would like to announce the formation of the “Friends of Historic Fayette Memorial Pool” organization. The mission of this organization is to partner with the City of Fayette to raise money to preserve, renovate, upgrade and continue maintenance of the Fayette City Pool. We have been incorporated by the State of Missouri and are working on 501(c)(3) status. The Fayette City Pool is on the National Register of Historic Places, is the only building in Fayette designated by the Fayette City Council as a Designated Local Landmark and is Howard County’s World War I Memorial. There will be an organizational meeting in the near future. Plans are in the works for a website and facebook page to provide updates on fundraising and progress.

Thank you.

Incorporators of the Organization

Darrell Ridgwell

Pam Huttsell

Ann Schnell