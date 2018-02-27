Riekhof Announces Intent to File for Prosecutor

Deborah K. Riekhof, Attorney at Law, has announced her intention to seek re-election as the prosecutor for Howard County.

Riekhof graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law with her juris doctorate and Central Methodist University with an accounting degree. She and her husband, Jon, have lived in Howard County for twenty years, raised two children here, and are enjoying being a part of the lives of their two grandsons, who are also being raised in Howard County.

Riekhof considers it a privilege to have been appointed as the prosecutor for Howard County to finish out her predecessor’s term. Having served as Howard County prosecutor from 2011-2014, Riekhof has been able to seamlessly return to criminal justice work in the courtroom and resume a respected rapport with local law enforcement. During last February’s transition, she took great care to see that no individual case fell through the cracks and that our county had continuity in justice.

Riekhof has focused on tackling drug-related and child-sex crimes in our county since she has returned to her duties as prosecutor and maintains communication with judges, law enforcement, area attorneys, and community networks seeking to find legitimate means of rehabilitating drug offenders, preventing sex crimes, and obtaining timely justice for child victims.

In this interim term, Riekhof has operated her office well below budget while ensuring that bad checks and restitution are paid, allowing victims of crime in our county to receive their due compensation.

“I am committed to this county and appreciate the opportunity to continue to play a role in helping to keep our community safe,” says Riekhof.

Riekhof also serves on the board of directors of Mid-Missouri Legal Services in Columbia (2006-present) and the board of directors for Hometown Homecare (2011-present). She is the current City Prosecutor for the City of Fayette and served as the Howard County Regional Water Commission’s attorney from 2008—2010.