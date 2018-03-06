Lady Jackets are Ozarks-bound after dominant win over Norborne

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Glasgow Lady Jackets are Ozarks-bound after punching their ticket to the Show-Me Showdown, held March 8-10 at Missouri State University.

The Lady Jackets earned the right to play in the Class 1 girls final four by defeating the Norborne Lady Pirates 60-41 in the quarterfinal round on March 3. The game was played at Salisbury High School.

Glasgow returns to the Show-Me Showdown for the second time in the past three years. They suffered losses to Mound City and Walnut Grove, finishing in fourth place at the Show-Me Showdown in 2016.

The Lady Jackets benefited from efficient shooting, going 57 percent from the floor. Glasgow hit five 3-pointers in the first half. Three of those 3-pointers came from senior guard Molly Reynolds. The other two were from senior guard Kristin Stockhorst.

“We had talked about that,” Glasgow head coach Molly Monnig said. “We thought they might run a triangle-and-two to really pack it in. Molly Reynolds knocked down some shots. Kristin Stockhorst knocked down some shots. That was big. That changes everything they were planning to do.”

On the flip side, the Lady Jackets held Norborne to just 38 percent shooting. More importantly, Glasgow forced 14 turnovers. Norborne turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter, allowing Glasgow to set the tone and take control of the game.

“We’re playing well at the right time,” Molly Monnig said. “A lot of it is about timing, and we’ve improved. They made a run late, and we were able to sustain. I’m just extremely proud of our effort on the defensive end right now.”

The Lady Jackets took the court at a packed gym inside Salisbury High School. Norborne scored the first basket of the game. Senior forward Emma Thoeni scored underneath the rim after taking a pass from sophomore forward Kennedie Crowe.

Reynolds tied the game after making a running shot from eight feet away. Norborne scored again at the other end, and then Stockhorst scored her first 3-pointer to give Glasgow an early 5-4 lead.

Stockhorst received a pass immediately put up a shot from the left wing. The ball popped the nylon, and Glasgow led 5-4 with 6:11 left in the first quarter.

Reynolds scored 10 points in the first quarter. She had eight points during a 10-0 run late in the first quarter. She knocked down a pair of free throws, and hit two of her three 3-pointers. Glasgow held a 17-7 lead with :50 remaining in the opening period.

Glasgow was up 19-10 when the first quarter ended. The Lady Jackets held Norborne to only four field goals, and didn’t allow any trips to the free throw line.

The Lady Jackets forced just one turnover in the second quarter, but held Norborne to only eight points. Glasgow held a double-digit lead for most of the quarter.

Neither team scored during the early part of the second period. Glasgow senior forward Jaden Monnig broke the Lady Jackets’ drought by making a basket in the paint. She drew a foul on the score, but couldn’t make the free throw that would have completed the 3-point play.

Jaden Monnig’s score extended Glasgow’s lead to 21-10 with 5:48 to play in the first half.

Reynolds and Stockhorst each hit a 3-pointer in the second half. Senior forward Abby Littrell knocked down a mid-range jumper, and Jaden Monnig made a free throw during the period.

The Lady Jackets went to the locker room at halftime leading 30-18. They were 16 minutes away from punching their ticket to the Show-Me Showdown.

Molly Monnig said they team knew Norborne would switch to a full-court man defense in the second half.

“They’re very aggressive, and they rip the ball well,” Molly Monnig said. “We knew that we were going to have to be strong, and that if we did that, we were going to get looks at the post.”

That was exactly what had happened in the second half. Jaden Monnig scored 12 points in the second half, and Littrell added six points, as the two combined for 18 of Glasgow’s 30 points in the second half.

“I think it was mostly because of the way they were playing defense,” Molly Monnig said. “They came out and really denied the wings, which I’ve seen them do. They came out and took that away to where we didn’t have open looks, but we did have open looks in the post because of that pressure.”

The Lady Pirates scored four quick points in the first minute to cut their deficit to eight points, 30-22. Glasgow didn’t allow another field goal in the third quarter until at the buzzer. Crowe shot a high-arcing shot from the left elbow that bounced off the glass and dropped in when the buzzer sounded.

When the third quarter ended, the Lady Jackets were maintaining their double-digit lead. The score was 44-32 with eight minutes to play.

Norborne was held scoreless in the fourth quarter until the 2:35 mark. Glasgow was on an 8-0 run before Crowe grabbed an offensive rebound on the Lady Pirates’ end and scored on a putback.

Norborne shot 40 percent in the second half. Glasgow shot 60 percent. The Lady Jackets made just 15 attempts, but they were selective with their shots. Most of those attempts were made in the paint.

Molly Monnig pulled her starters from the game with a minute to play. They departed to a standing ovation from the Glasgow crowd.

“They’re very excited and some of us were in tears,” Molly Monnig said, describing the scene in the locker room after the game. “They’re excited, but they also are still hungry. I think that’s a very important piece going into next week.”

They Lady Jackets will meet the Bradleyville Lady Eagles in the Class 1 state semifinals, on March 9 at JQH Arena. For those who may not know, Bradleyville is located in Taney County in Southwest Missouri. It’s part of the Branson Micropolitan Statistical Area.

Bradleyville is 50 miles from Springfield, the host city for the Show-Me Showdown.

Bradleyville enters the Show-Me Showdown with a 25-5 record. They won three tournaments during the season: the Bradleyville Invitational Tournament, the Mark Twain Conference Tournament and the Class 1 District 4 tournament.

The Lady Eagles are averaging 67.3 points per game. They have three players averaging double-figures in scoring. One of those players, sophomore Gracie Shipley, is averaging a double-double. She has 14.6 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Glasgow and Bradleyville are scheduled for an 11 a.m. tip at JQH Arena. Following this game is a contest between Wheatland Mules and the Mound City Panthers.

Glasgow will play another game on March 10. The time and opponent, as well as the location, are to be determined.

The Lady Jackets met the Community Lady Trojans in the sectional round at Sturgeon High School on Feb. 27. The theme of that game — defense, and both teams showed a lot of it.

Glasgow allowed 34.2 points per game during the regular season. The Lady Trojans entered their sectional round game averaging 49.7 points per game.

This was a low-scoring game, as Glasgow prevailed 32-24. The Lady Jackets turned the ball over 16 times, but their formula for winning was holding Community to just 25 percent from the floor.