Armstrong Community Choir Easter Cantata

The Armstrong Community Choir will perform”Glorious Morning” by Dale Matthews and V. Keith Mason on Sunday, March 25 at 7 p.m. in the Armstrong Baptist Church. Refreshments will be served after and all are welcome. Pictured are (first row from left) Becca Garven, Barbie Quinn, Grace Feutz, Lori Shultz, Iva Banning, (second row) Connie Riker, Jane Scheetz, Theresa Bradford, Beverly Mattli, Patricia Munk, (third row) Bob Shultz, Ron Hutchinson, Joni Clayton, and Mike Thornton. Not shown are Jan Asbury, Ted Spayde, and Katie Mahnken.