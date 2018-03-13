Fayette City Council recognizes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and moves on Show Me PACE program

In their regular meeting Tuesday, March 6, the Fayette City Council witness the signing of a proclamation, approved a public event, and moved toward approving and ordinace.

With the arrival March, which is Developmental Disability Awareness Month, Mayor Kenneth O’Brian signed a proclamation in recognition of Developmental Disability Awareness Month.

Two municipal candidates, one for mayor and one for alderman attended the meeting to learn more about city operations prior to the April election.

The City Council approved the salary for the City Marshal, which will be effective with the April 3 election and a lease of the city’s farmground to Mike Hustedde.

Fayette Area Community Theatre’s Annual Wine Walk will be held to coincide with the Festival of the Arts on August 4. The city gave approval for the event to close particular blocks in the downtown area for the event.

After a heated discussion, Fayette City Aldermen chose to approve the first reading of an ordinance enabling Show Me PACE to operate in Fayette. Show Me PACE is an alternative funding source for businesses desiring to make energy efficient changes or new construction. The city has no part in the program but allowing the program to participate in Fayette. Any funding or liabilities fall on the PACE program and the businesses with which they contract. The final reading is scheduled for the next council meeting.

Public Works Director, Danny Dougherty, reported staff has sampled for THM’s in the water supply and is currently waiting for results. There has been interest in the old bucket truck but only one bid has been received. Work continues on the pond in the city park. Visu-Sewer continues camera work around town. Dougherty expects another four weeks before they are finished.

City Administrator, Robin Triplett, reported that Auditors were scheduled to arrive Wednesday, March 7. Triplett noted that the Ad Hoc Pool Committee had an organizational meeting Monday, Feb. 26. She compiled information they had requested and the committee is scheduled to meet again March 15.

City Attorney, Sydney Mayfield, reported that the Howard County Ambulance District has requested an appeal. Their case against the City had been appealed to the Missouri Western District Court, which upheld the decision of Howard County Circuit Court in favor of the City. The Missouri Western District Court has 15 days to evaluate the case and determine the next step if any.

The next council meeting is Tuesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. in City Hall. The public is welcome and municipal candidates are encouraged to attend.

There will be a municipal candidate forum Thursday, March 22 in the Commercial Trust Community Room at 7 p.m.