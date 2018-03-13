Flaspohler Announces Candidacy for Circuit Clerk

Charles J Flaspohler is announcing his candidacy for the office of Howard County Circuit Clerk ex officio Recorder of Deeds.

Flaspohler has helped develop and implement the state wide Child Support System and under his leadership, the recorder’s office has transferred indexing from books to computer which allows for faster and more complete searches; and the Circuit clerks are scanning documents and filing to the statewide judicial case management system as part of the new court “paperless plan” of E-Filing along with the move of municipal case filing in the Circuit court.

“I would like to thank my efficient and dedicated staff for their hard work and always pleasant service. Further I would like to thank the past and present office holders whom I have had the privilege of serving along side, for their commitment to efficient effective government and the drive for a better future for the citizens of Howard County. And I would like to thank the voters of Howard County for their support in the past and ask for the privilege to put my experience and knowledge to work for you. I am asking for your vote and support in the August primary and in the November general election.