George “Clayton” Wood

1928-2018

George “Clayton” Wood, 89, of Lone Jack, MO passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 10, 2018. He was born on September 5, 1928 in Sterling, CO to Guy and Deva (Young) Wood.

Clayton was united in marriage to Carol Cordes on January 29, 1988 in Olathe, KS. He taught English, grammar and was a school principal. Clayton also farmed, and owned motels in Missouri and Arkansas. He was a master gardener and enjoyed reading, horseback riding, traveling, wood working, good food, his four legged buddy Hurlee, and being in the outdoors. Clayton truly cherished spending time with his family.

Survivors include, wife, Carol of Lone Jack, MO; children, Mike Wood of Booneville, MO, Greg Wood (Danita) of Fayette, MO, Sharon Wood-Turley (Wayne) of Columbia, MO, Lori Leach (Taren) of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Callina, Marissa, Evan, Whitney, Nathan, Cody, Austin, Shelby; great-grandchildren, Ada, Navyie, Arlo, Freda; step-daughters, Diane Clark (Jim) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Nancy Breneman (Dan) of St. Charles, MO; step-grandchildren, Amanda, Melissa, Brad, Molly, Rhys; step-great-granddaughter, Claire; sister, Shirley Mogan of Plano, TX; brother-in-law, Duane Driver of Concordia, MO; several nieces and nephews; mother of his children, Opal Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Deva Wood; sister, Phyllis Williamson; step-son, Allen Cordes.

We will always hold a special place in our hearts for this loving man. He will be missed every day and never forgotten. We will cherish our many wonderful memories.

Per Clayton’s wishes there will not be a memorial service, but rather a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Clayton’s life will be held from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 700 NE Chipman Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. A private inurnment will take place at a later date at Longbranch Cemetery near Darlington, MO. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Harvesters- the Community Food Network, 3801 Topping Ave, Kansas City, MO 64129 or Donor’s Choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Clayton and words of comfort to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.