New Franklin City Council discusses events, pumps and communication

At the New Franklin City Council regular session Monday, March 12, new Ward 1 Alderman David Breshears presented Mayor Jerry Thornton with a handmade gavel which was immediately put to use.

It was noted that the Annual New Franklin Cork and More Wine Walk will be this weekend.

Sue Thompson approached the council requesting a new order of New Franklin promotional brochures. One thousand had been ordered last year and used at the Missouri State Fair and other area events. Approval was given to order the brochures.

The council adopted a resolution approving participation in the Howard County Hazard Mitigation Plan. Lagoon pumps need to be replaced and there was discussion around adding a meter to monitor daily additions to the lagoon. The council chose to wait on a meter at this time and approved replacing the pumps.

March 18 is the date for the Easter Egg hunt held by the Park Board. The Community Building will be made available for use during this event.

Police Chief Mike Wise shared his monthly report noting that it was a busy month with more than 225 calls. On Saturday, March 31, there will be Active Shooter Intruder Training at the school. Multiple agencies will attend the training which will be conducted by Chief Wise

The chief has been researching options to resolve the communications issue and the need for a repeater. Bids have been received and the council discussed ways to finance. The Ford Taurus patrol car transmission is in need of repair. An option of selling the Taurus and using the funds toward the repeater was considered. The council provided Chief Wise with some questions to research and report next month.

The next meeting of the New Franklin City Council will be Monday, April 9, at 7 p.m.