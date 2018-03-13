Noted in Brief 03.14.18

• THE ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART, new show: “The Cuban World” Photographs by Jerry Benner and “Charles Banks Wilson, Oklahoma Imprint” (57 works) Jan. 28 (reception) through March 15, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 1:30 -4:30 p.m. Information: 660 248 6304.

• Howard County DAR will meet at home of Barbara Alexander Thursday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. Regrets only to hostess @ 248-2096.

• PIE AUCTION fundraiser for New Franklin Music Arts and Drama Booster Club, Friday, 6:30 p.m. March 16 at the New Franklin High School gym

• KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS FISH FRY, Friday, Mar. 16, 5 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

• New Franklin Cork and More Wine Walk Saturday, March 17, gates open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. $15/person. Nine wineries, appetizers, door prizes Live music by Fairley Brothers and Tanner Lee and Guest Philp Wooldridge.

• ARMSTRONG FIREMEN’S SHAMROCK DANCE Saturday, March 17 from 8 to 12 p.m. at the Fire Station, $6/person, Clay Creek Band performing. Doorprizes and 50/50. See firefighters for opportunities for a 40” Smart TV or Whole Hog, $5 each or five for $20. MUST BE 21 TO ATTEND; BYOB

• Let Second Baptist Church prepare Sunday Dinner for you: Sunday, March 18, 10:30 a.m. until sold out. 309 East Hackberry, Fayette – Fried Chicken dinner; mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, rolls and dessert for $10.00 Dine in or Carry out (in town deliveries) call 660-537-2054

• PEO Chapter AU will meet Monday, March 19, at 7:15 p.m., at the Commercial Trust Community Room. Mary Hrdina and Kay Winegard will serve as co-hostesses. Dee Woodward will give the program. The Millennium Scholarship Committee will report. Please send regrets to the hostesses.

• FAYETTE BOOK CLUB will meet at home of Dee Woodward for lunch (12 noon) Tuesday, March 20. Regrets only to hostess @ 248-9891.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. in City Hall. The public is welcome.

• School Board Forum Tues. March 20th: at the FHS library, 7 p. m. Candidates will be asked prepared questions and open question session to follow. Hosted by AWE, Association of Women for Education

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Library.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. in the school library

• The LTS Club will meet Thursday, March 22, at 5:30, at Vintage Hill. RSVP to Courtney or Lynne. Contact Susan for a ride.

• MUNICIPAL CANDIDATE FORUM will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 22 in the Commercial Trust Company Community Room. Hosted by Fayette/Armstrong Area Community Betterment Group

• Attention Parents of PRESCHOOL CHILDREN: To schedule a Preschool Screening appointment for the 2018-19 school year call Lisa Gebhardt at the Daly Elementary; 248-3800. Screenings held at First Christian Church Multipurpose Building, Thursday, March 22; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• EASTER EGG HUNT sponsored by Fayette Lions Club, Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at Fayette City Park – 6 age groups age 0 to fifth grade – Bring a basket and have fun! For more information contact Carolyn Hazlett 660-888-3166

• RECOGNITION & APPRECIATION DINNER FOR MIKE JACKMAN on Saturday, Mar. 24 at Schnell Hall, 12-4 p.m.; tickets available at C&R Supermarket or from committee – adults $10, children $5

• STEVEN MINNIS BENEFIT 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 24 at Knights of Columbus, Glasgow, pulled pork dinner, freewill donation, carry-out available, silent auction Dance following from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, DJ Matt Campbell, live auction, 50/50 raffle (BYOB)

• The Armstrong Community Choir will perform the Easter Cantata ”Glorious Morning” on Palm Sunday, March 25 at 7 p.m. in the Armstrong Baptist Church. Refreshments will be served after and all are welcome.

• Boonslick Women’s Business Network March Meeting March 27th, 6-7:30 P.M., Emmet’s in Fayette Program: Igniting Business: “5 Affordable Small Business Marketing Tools” with instructor Ben Seidel

• HOWARD COUNTY PROGRESSIVES will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31 for regular potluck and discussion group at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Fayette. For more information call 248-9891.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, City Hall

• FAYETTE PTSA meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, Daly/Clark library

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT board meeting, Wednesday, April 4 at 7:30 at the Fire Station

• HIGBEE KINDERGARTEN SCREENING Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6. Please call 660-456-77206 to schedule appointment.

• Attention Parents of KINDERGARTEN CHILDREN: It is time Fayette School District to identify children who will be five years old before Aug. 1. Missouri Legislature set this date as the eligibility determination date. Screenings will be held Thursday, April 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at First Christian Church Multipurpose Building. Contact Lisa Gebhardt at 248-3800 for more information and to schedule an appointment. Parking spots available next to the building and across the street (labeled ‘church’) in the CMU parking lot.

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL meeting 7 p.m. April 9 at City Hall

• Family Fun Day Saturday, April 14th: at Fayette City Park. 1-3 p.m. Crafts, games and free fun for the whole family. Hosted by HCHWC.

• SUPERHERO 5K F.A.C.T. & FOOD PANTRY FUN RUN & WALK Saturday, April 14. Come bring canned goods or Buddy Packs for the Fayette Food Pantry and become a Superhero. Bring the whole family and Dress as your favorite heroes supporting our Fayette Area Community Theater and Fayette Food Pantry Registration at 8 a.m., 5k 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Adults $20, (get $1 off for each canned good donated, limit 10) Race starts at S. Main and W. Morrison, Fayette. For questions contact: ktmahnken@gmail.com or Blake Mahnken 660-833-3856.

• Health Fair Saturday, April 14: at Fayette High School. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Screening including Boone Hospital’s Wellaware, educational and fun activities. Hosted by Central MO Clergy Coalition and HCHWC.

• Town Hall Mtg #2 Saturday, April 28th: concerning Water Recreation Opportunities will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Fayette. Fulton and Marceline parks personnel will discuss their splash park and pool projects.

• Fayette City Pool tours Saturday, April 28th: from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Open to the public. BBQ lunch available from HCHWC.

• 14TH ANNUAL HELPING HANDS BINGO Saturday, April 28

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

• ADDITIONAL COPIES of 1960 Fayette map are available at no charge at Commercial Trust, Fayette Library, and newspaper office. Size; 17×12-inches and includes artwork by Peggy Guest and listing of businesses and institutions.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• the parents as teachers play center is open 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday when school is in session. We encourage parents to bring their children, babies through preschoolers, to play and meet other families with young children. We also offer a toy lending library as well as books on parenting that may be checked out. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.