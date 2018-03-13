Samuel Lee Elsey

1961-2018

Samuel Lee Elsey, 56, of Boonville, passed away March 10, 2018 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics.

Mr. Elsey was born in Coronado, CA on December 14, 1961 a son of John Roy Elsey, Jr. and Marjorie Whiteman Elsey. He married Diana Kay Smith on July 26 1986 at Caldwell Street Baptist Church in Brookfield, MO. Diana preceded him in death on October 29, 2016.

Samuel had been employed with Butternut Bakery in Boonville and Ozark Muffler in Columbia. He received a BA Degree in English from Columbia College in 2015. He had been attending Faith Baptist Church in Columbia.

Survivors include three sons, Samuel Allen Elsey, Clarence Roy Elsey and Patrick Eugene Elsey and a daughter, Anastasia Marie Elsey; two brothers, James Elsey and Kenneth Elsey; four sisters, Cathy Newman, Lilly Newman, Dora Gravel and Marla Smith and a grandchild, Alexandria Marie Holbrook.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Rodney Haggett officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Markland-Yager Funeral Home to assist with funeral service expense.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.