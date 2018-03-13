Stroupe announces candidacy for re-election to Commission

My wife and I are grass farmers. Our harvesting machines are 65 cows and 140 meat nanny goats. It’s the time of year when every where we step there are baby calves and baby goats. In the middle of the long days I’ve neglected to announce I have filed for another term with Howard County Commission.

I have appreciated your watching our goings on at the courthouse, your suggestions on directions we all want to be headed and yes, even your phone calls about mud, dust and pot holes. We take all the eyeball help we can get.

Road and bridge, health department, courts, law enforcement, elections, tax collection, there are 50 of us. You the county have put together quite a team. I have been privileged to be a part of it. Consider me for another term.