Man arrested at New Franklin School

New Franklin Police report the Friday arrest of a man with addresses in Fayette, Boonville, and Columbia. Friday afternoon, an unknown man was noticed loitering in the teacher’s parking lot watching a class of preschool children playing. When a teacher made eye contact with him, the man fled while children were escorted back in the building. School staff called the police and the man was found in downtown New Franklin and identified as Thomas Baker. Baker was warned to stay away from the school. Approximately 30 minutes later, Baker was seen inside the fenced area at the elementary school. Police were called and Baker was arrested for Trespassing and First Degree Felony Harassment. Baker was taken to the Howard County Jail on a $30,000 cash only bond. New Franklin Police Chief Mike Wise praised the school staff and administration for their observations, communication and quick response.