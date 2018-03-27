New Franklin School Board to purchase new school bus

The New Franklin School Board met in regular session Wednesday, March 21 and reviewed health insurance, chose to purchase a bus, discussed the 2018-19 budget and rescheduled the April board meeting.

High School Principal Benji Dorson reported the Anatomy class took a field trip to the cadaver lab at Mizzou. Students interested in health care particularly enjoyed the trip.

Superintendent, David Haggard, explained the different options for staff health insurance. The board chose to stay with MEUHP which they have been with since 2008. Discussion revolved around changes in plans offered by MEUHP and resulting cost to staff and the district. Board members requested additional information before making a final decision.

Revisiting the option of a new school bus, which had been tabled last month, the board heard recommendation from district employees. The rotation to purchase a new bus was scheduled for the last school year and had been put on hold due to the building project. The board voted unanimously to purchase a new International school bus from Midwest Transit.

Superintendent Haggard is working on the preliminary budget for the 2018-19 school year. The board will continue to consider health insurance costs and infrastructure improvements such as driveway paving in anticipation of the June budget approval.

School board elections are scheduled for April 3, State reorganization requirements state the board must meet within two weeks (14 calendar days) of the election. To comply with this requirement, the school board will move their meeting from Wednesday, April 18 to Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. in the school library.