Rosemary U. Matson

1940-2018

Rosemary Matson was born July 16, 1940 to Rudolf and Grace (Fair) Ulrich of Herrick, South Dakota, and died at her home in Columbia, Missouri, on March 19, 2018 after a brief but aggressive bout with cancer.

Rosemary grew up in Herrick with family and friends, playing softball with the women’s softball team even in grade school, running grade school track on the boy’s relay team, playing marbles with the best of them. She was baptized and became a member of the Herrick Methodist Church. She attended high school in Burke (SD) where she met her future husband, Rick, with whom she was an item for over 60 years including nearly 58 wonderful years of marriage.

Rosemary and Rick traveled the country, making 18 different homes during Rick’s military career, none more important than her home in Burke in 1972-73 while Rick served in Korea. She and her boys, Jeff and Curt, came to make Burke their home and sister Dorothy’s family, their family.

Family and faith were her priorities, and she was as important to the ministry of her congregation as was husband Rick who was preaching. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, she volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, for the Food Pantry, for the Salvation Army, and she supported and inspired support of God’s work world-wide. Her hospitality and kindness were offered without condition. She spent her hours crafting ways to bring joy to others.

It would surprise no one to know that granddaughter Toni was the light of her life.

Rosemary was proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers Donald and Paul, and by her son, Jeffery, the greatest loss of her life. She is survived by her husband Rick (Donald F. Matson, Jr.), son Curt, and granddaughter Toni of Columbia, Missouri; her sisters, Dorothy (Smizer) of Herrick, South Dakota, Virginia (Stahlecker) of Mitchell, South Dakota.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, at Fairview UMC in Columbia, MO, with funeral services at Prairie Chapel UMC, 3700 CR 227, Fulton MO 65251. There will also be services and interment in Burke, SD.

Memorial gifts may be given to UMCOR and Rainbow Network in her name.