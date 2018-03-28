2018 Fayette Falcons Track & Field Preview

BY MIKE URSERY

Winter insists on hanging around, but spring sports have already taken center stage in and around Fayette.

The 2018 Fayette track and field Falcons will have some familiar faces return, but also have a lot of incoming freshmen.

The girls track and field team has only three returners from last year. Meaning that head coach Tom Oakley will have to fill several events that were left vacant.

“It’s a whole new deal with them, having to replace everybody,” Oakley said. “It’s going to be a number of meets in when we fit everybody where they’re supposed to be. In the first couple of meets, we’re going to mix and match a little bit, and try to find the best spots for the girls. We have a lot of open events.”

That mixing and matching will pertain to most of the running events. The 100, 200, 4×100, and both hurdles races were left vacant after last season. The girls track and field team did not run the 4×200, 4×400 or 4×800 last season.

Fayette ran their first meet of the season on March 21 at Westran. Freshman Avery Whitley ran the 100 for the Falcons, finishing in ninth place (14.82). Freshmen Evhya Brown (17.02) and Kamarita King (17.05) finished in 24th and 25th place in the event, respectively.

The girls track and field team set a new Lewis and Clark Conference record in the 4×100 last season. Junior Emma Hoover, who ran the race with Natalie Bishop, Jada Gaines and Abbie Jefferies, ran the race in 52.17.

Oakley said that Hoover will miss time early in the season while nursing an ankle injury she suffered at the 37th Annual Slater Wildcat Classic during basketball season.

Oakley said that the Fayette girls 4×100 team will have a target on their back this season, after recent success in the event in the past.

“For four years in a row, the girls 4×100 qualified for state,

Oakley said. “Everybody, when they see Fayette coming, the expect a real fast 4×100 team. I expect that by the end of the season, we’re going to put together a pretty solid team. Right now, with Emma out, we’re running four freshmen out there.”

The four freshmen who ran the 4×100 at Westran were Jaidyn Franz, Alexis Oakley, King and Whitley. They finished in fifth place (1:00.00).

Freshman Breanna Estes, who holds a Clark Middle School record in the shot put, is a part of the girls track and field team this year. Oakley said that with the success she had in the middle school level, he expects good things from her this season.

“Last year, at practice, she was throwing the high school shot and consistently doing it well,” Oakley said. “I see her being a points contributor right from the start. Based upon even her practice throws last year, she would have medaled in most of these varsity meets.”

On the boys side, one returner who turned heads last season was sophomore Jack Kindle. As a freshman, he qualified for state in the 1600.

“I’m expecting big things out of him,” Oakley said. “He ran a lot over the summer and through the basketball season. He worked hard. He put a lot of miles on, but what I’ve seen so far is that we have to work on his speed. He can run forever, but we have to get his speed time down.”

Oakley said that Kindle will run the 3200 this season, along with the 1600.

“He’s still doing baseball, which takes away some practice time,” Oakley said. “This year, his emphasis is going to be on track. We’ll get him in every track meet, and he runs after baseball practice. I’m expecting some great things out of him.

The two hurdles events on both teams are open, after the departure of Jefferies and Ryan Linhart. Oakley siad that he has considered having Alexis Oakley run the hurdles races in girls track and field competition.

“We just don’t know early on where everyone is going to fit in,” Oakley said. “She might be a 200 and a 400 runner, as well.”

On March 29, Fayette will host the Fayette Relays at Davis Field. That is, as long as the weather is cooperative. The area has seen quite a bit of rain over the past week.

Last season, 20 schools competed at the Fayette Relays. Oakley said that the number of schools who attend this year could be less, since some schools could be on Spring Break.

“I would still expect to have any number of teams there, and it to be a very competitive track meet, for sure,” Oakley said.

On the boys side, Oakley said that he expects juniors Isaiah Estes and Drew Whitley to be fast sprinters.

Oakley said that Estes has shown speed in the past, but is motivated to put on more speed this season.

Whitley could compete in several different events, Oakley said. The coach said that Whitley did the triple jump last season, and could be in the long jump and high jump this year.

“He wants to run the 300 hurdles and relays,” Oakley said. “Drew is a kid that we’re going to bounce around a lot early on.”

Fayette will go to Harrisburg for the Lowell Eaton Relays on April 6, and to the Glasgow Relays in Glasgow on April 27.

Fayette will go to Harrisburg again on April 30 for the Lewis and Clark Conference Championships.

On May 5, Fayette goes to Unionville, Missouri, for the Class 2 District 7 meet. Those who qualify will go the the Class 2 Sectional 4 meet in Lathrop, Missouri, on May 12.

The MSHSAA State Track and Field Championships will be held on May 18-19 in Jefferson City.