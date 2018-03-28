Bulldogs open baseball season with field dedication for Coach Brian T. Simpson

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The baseball field at Harrisburg High School will be known from now on as Coach Brian T. Simpson Memorial Field.

The field was renamed during a dedication ceremony pror to the Harrisburg baseball Bulldogs’ season opener against the Westran Hornets on March 21. Westran won the game 5-1.

Simpson’s life ended in a vehicle accident last September. He was driving bus, transporting the girls cross county team to a meet when an oncoming pickup truck drove over the centerline.

“I have been the assistant baseball coach to Brian Simpson for eight years, before stepping away last spring,” Chris Ackman, who is now the head coach of the Harrisburg baseball team, said. “He had been my assistant for three years for the softball program. We had a brotherly relationship as coaches, teaching colleagues, and friends. Our families are extremely close.”

Simpson wore No. 24 while at Harrisburg, and that number is now retired. During the dedication ceremony, a sign on the outfield fence that says “Coach Simpson” and the No. 24 was unveiled.

Ackman is now the head coach of the Harrisburg baseball program. He said the preseason has been filled with mixed emotions from his players.

“I wanted my players to be open about Coach Simpson and share stories about him,” Ackman said. “It is a healing process that is different for everyone on the team, the community, and his family. I am honored to be the head baseball coach at Harrisburg High School, but I wish I wasn’t, because he should be the one. As a team, we have talked about this season will not be like others. There is no game plan for how our players, coaches, fans and family members are supposed to respond to something like this. I am extremely proud of my players for how they have handled themselves these past four weeks. These players are strong-minded and great individuals, because of their time with Coach Simpson.

Simpson coached the Harrisburg baseball program for 15 seasons. His teams won 257 games over that span, making him the all-time winningest coach at Harrisburg.

The three district championships won by the baseball Bulldogs all came while Simpson was head coach. Those titles happened in 2005, 2013 and 2014. The Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2 District 7 champioship game last year, and won the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament.

Harrisburg’s next game is scheduled for April 3, at Eugene. The Bulldogs will return to Coach Brian T. Simpson Memorial Stadium on April 4, when they host the Fayette Falcons.