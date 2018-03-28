Falcons got ‘over the hump’ in 2017-2018 basketball season

BY MIKE URSERY

The Fayette boys basketball Falcons entered the 2017-18 season on an upward trend, having improved their record every year over the past three seasons.

Ever since the 2014-15 season when the Falcons won eight games, that number has climbed higher in every following season.

The recently-ended campaign was no different. Fayette finished the year with a 23-4 record, resulting in an .851 win percentage. Along with that, they won two tournaments, and captured their first Lewis and Clark Conference title since the 2008-2009 season.

Head coach Ben Pallardy said that he and his players had set goals in the past. In past seasons, they would set a goal to win at least two games in a tournament and winning a trophy, for example. They tried a different approach this season, he said.

“Honestly, this year, we didn’t set any goals,” Pallardy said. “We more just talked about things. We talked about how we wanted to win conference. We talked a lot about that. We didn’t write it down and say ‘this is our goal,’ but we talked a lot about winning conference. We talked a lot about, if we’re in a tournament, we want to win it.”

Pallardy said that instead of focusing on goals, the team focused on trying to get better at one thing each day. He said that instead of putting pressure on winning, they put pressure on trying to get better each day, and the wins came naturally as a result.

The Falcons won two of the three tournaments they were invited to this past season. Last December, Fayette defeated New Franklin in the championship game of the 87th Annual Glasgow Tournament. In January, the Falcons defeated New Franklin in another championship game. This time, it was the 89th Annual New Franklin Tournament.

Of the three tournaments Fayette played in this season, the Glasgow Tournament was the most coveted, Pallardy said. The last time they had won the tournament was in 1990.

“It’s the tournament we’ve been in the longest,” Pallardy said. “I think Fayette has been in that tournament since it was created, so it’s just very special to the community and the school.”

The Glasgow Tournament started on Nov. 27, one week after Fayette played their season opener against Higbee. Pallardy said that winning the Glasgow Tournament was good for the team because it set the tone for the rest of the season.

“I think it’s important we got over the hump early on in the year of being the champion,” Pallardy said. “Being in the championship game and winning it.”

Pallardy said that winning the championship game at the Glasgow Tournament changed the mindset for the boys basketball program. The Falcons found themselves in a position to win the tournament last season. They held a double-digit lead over the Glasgow Yellowjackets in the championship game. They let it slip away and lost in overtime.

One of the players who played in that game, senior Blake Dawson, said during the season that winning this season’s Glasgow Tournament was one of the most important wins in his high school career.

“In Blake’s junior year, we had that game won, and we just gave it away” Pallardy said about the championship game against Glasgow in 2016. “We were up 14, or something, in the fourth quarter. Credit to them, but I think we let it go. I think that stuck with Blake.”

The Falcons were in a similar situation, where they came up just short, at the 88th Annual New Franklin Tournament. New Franklin defeated Fayette 53-48 in the semifinal round. The Falcons settled for the third place trophy in that tournament.

“His whole junior year, we just came up short on a lot of different things,” Pallardy said. “That set the tone that in Blake’s senior year, we were going to be champions of anything we could try to be champions of. It was important to him because it’s important to the program.”

Dawson was one of two seniors on the roster in the 2017-18 season. The other was Chavez Kent. Pallardy said that both players were the leaders of the team, but with different leadership styles.

Dawson is a “quieter guy, by nature,” Pallardy said, but knew that the team needed him to be their leader and not just the best player. The other players looked up to Dawson because not only was he the best player, but one of the hardest workers on the team, Pallardy said.

“I don’t think you can be that kind of a leader without being a really good player and demanding that respect,” Pallardy said. “He just led by example. When he said something, it truly meant something to the guys.”

One example of this was the Class 2 District 8 quarterfinal game against the Linn Wildcats on Feb. 21. The Falcons trailed by six points at the start of the fourth quarter. On the sideline, Dawson appeared to give his teammates an emotional speech, trying to get them ready to make a comeback and extend their season.

The team responded. The Falcons tied the game with less than a minute to play. Just before the final buzzer, Dawson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to win the game. Linn was eliminated, and the Falcons advanced to the district quarterfinals.

“That was the difference between Blake this year and Blake other years,” Pallardy said. “He did everything he could to try to help the team win, and he did whatever the team needed. The team needed to be rallied by someone besides me, and he’s the guy to do it. In districts, he stepped up.”

Pallardy described Kent as an “emotional leader,” saying that Kent was the player who fired up his teammates.

“If things weren’t going right, he wasn’t afraid to call people out,” Pallardy said. “He also was respected because he knew his role. He wasn’t a big-time scorer, but he would take on the other team’s best player and defend him. He was our tough guy. I think every team kind of needs a tough guy, a guy that other teams don’t want to mess with. I think Chavez put a little fear into other teams. He’s intimidating.”

Pallardy said that Dawson and Kent succeeded as leaders because they acted like themselves. Dawson didn’t try to act like Kent, and Kent didn’t try to act like Dawson, Pallardy said.

Before the season began, Pallardy had openings in the starting lineup he needed to fill. One of those spots was filled by junior Vince Roberts, who Pallardy said spent “a lot of time” working to improve his game before the season started.

“With Tommy (Phillips) and Robby (Robinson) graduating, he saw an opportunity,” Pallardy said. “He works as hard on his game as any player I’ve ever seen. He works like a college player works.”

Roberts averaged 9.9 points this season. Pallardy said that not only his offensive game, but his ability to play defense as well aas he did, was a big reason for why he played so many minutes this season.

“Him being such a good defender allowed him to play through offensive mistakes,” Pallardy said. “He was, at times, a great offensive player. At times, he struggled. With the way he could defend, we wanted to keep him on the floor as much as possible.”

Junior Isaiah Estes ran the point more than anyone else this season, Pallardy said.

“We’re very fortunate to have so many good ball-handlers,” Pallardy said. “He’s just the guy that naturally wants to bring the ball up, and the guys looked for him. He’s a willing passer in transition. When he can get the ball, he’ll pass it ahead to the guys that are streaking.”

Estes suffered a shoulder injury at the end of the 2017 football season, forcing him to miss early games in the basketball season. Pallardy said that when Estes returned, it allowed the other players to assume their roles as scorers.

One of those was freshman Kyle Schleeter. As a freshman, he was second on the team in scoring with 11.3 points per game.

“We knew he would be good,” Pallardy said. “We didn’t know he would be this good.”

Pallardy said that if Schleeter can continue to improve, his game won’t have a ceiling.

The Falcons went undefeated against the other two teams in Howard County, New Franklin and Glasgow. Pallardy said that it’s important because these are two programs who have had a lot of success over the years.

Pallardy said that the success this year, as well as how his players serve as role models, has inspired the youth in Fayette, as well as the community as a whole.

“I feel like the program is back and we’re established,” Pallardy said. “We want to be a perennial power, and we’re going to need the community support. as the years go on to make sure that we can continue it. We don’t want it to be a flash in the pan.”