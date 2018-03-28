Higbee loses season opener to Westran

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

It has been tough to get in a baseball game in Central Missouri early in the season, It has been equally as tough to hold an outdoor practice.

The Higbee Tigers (0-1) held only a handful of outdoor practices before their season opener against the Westran Hornets (2-0) on March 22 in Higbee.

Westran won the game 16-6 on a chilly evening, where temperatures dipped down into the 30s as the game wore on.

All six runs for Higbee came in the second inning. Westran scored five runs in the top of the first against Higbee starting pitcher Jason Hudson. Hudson surrendered three hits in that first inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, Higbee took a 6-5 lead. Two runs came in on an error, making the score 5-2. Sophomore Seth Kirby followed with an RBI on a fielder’s choice, making it a 5-3 game.

Senior Noah Kirby hit a base hit to centerfield to load the bases, and Hudson followed with a double to left that drove in two runs, tying the score 5-5. Higbee scored another run on a hit by pitch, giving them a 6-5 lead.

Westran regained the lead with four runs in the fourth inning to go ahead 9-6.

The Tigers were scheduled to play another home game on March 23 against Jamestown. Rain forced the cancellation of that game.

Higbee was scheduled to play their first road game at Bunceton on March 26. That game was postponed, again due to rain. It has been rescheduled for April 3.

Higbee is scheduled to play again on March 29. That game will begin at 5 p.m.