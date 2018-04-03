Break in rain allows Falcons to host Fayette Relays at Davis Field

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Howard County has seen its fair share of precipitation over the past month, along with cold temperatures still lingering.

The rain held off just long enough for the Fayette track and field Falcons to host the Fayette Relays, held on March 29 at Davis Field.

The calendar showed that Spring began more than a week before the day of the Fayette Relays, but temperatures that day only reached the mid-40s. Along with that, clouds hovered above Fayette the entire day.

The cold weather didn’t prevent athletes from showing up to Davis Field and turning in solid performances. The Glasgow boys and girls track teams each finished in second place in their respective competitions at the Fayette Relays.

The Glasgow boys track and field team finished the day with 111 total points, finishing 15.5 points behind first place Southern Boone. The Glasgow girls track and field team finished with 102 points, one point ahead of Fulton.

Fayette brought a fairly young team, both boys and girls, to the Fayette Relays. Some of those newcomers finished high in their respective events.

Fayette freshman Breanna Estes finished third in the shot put (30-00.5). Her finish was just more than a foot behind New Franklin senior Madison Matney, who won the shot put (31-10.5).

Estes, who holds a Clark Middle School record in the shot put, won the event (31-11.5) at the Westran Relays on March 21.

Fayette freshman Josh Henderson placed second (113-09) in the discus. Fayette freshman Zach Henderson also posted a top 10 finish in the discus, finishing in 10th place (97-03). Zach Henderson made a fourth place finish (122-08) in the javelin.

Higbee senior Jason Hudson placed third (107-05) in the discus. He placed first in the shot put (41-01), and third in the javelin (123-03).

With all the rain over the past few weeks, it’s been difficult for schools to hold any outdoor sports events. The Fayette Relays were the first meet of the year for New Franklin.

“It’s always hard to know what to expect heading into the first meet of the year,” New Franklin head coach Adam Quest said. “We have been practicing for almost five weeks now, but have yet to see any competition from outside of our own school. We have a lot of new faces on the team this year, and it was a guessing game as to how we might stack up against other schools.”

Along with her first place finish in the shot put, Matney placed fifth (90-01) in the shot put, and second (91-08) in the javelin.

Glasgow senior Abby Littrell placed seventh (70-05) in the javelin. She placed eighth (81-08) in the discus.

Glasgow junior Teagan Howell finished in second place in the girls discus (96-10). Her distance was a new personal record. Fayette junior Jennifer Nelson (95-05) finished in third place. Nelson finished in fourth place (86-05) in the javelin.

The Fayette boys 4×100 relay team –– Brennen Hudson, Dawson Wiswall, Isaiah Estes and Drew Whitley –– placed second in their event (48.11). The boys 4×100 team from Glasgow –– Rhys Fuemmeler, Dalton Fuemmeler, Dawson Yung and Kevin Murrell –– finished in fourth place (49.06).

Before the Fayette Relays ended, three seniors from Fayette, along with their families, were recognized. This is the only home meet for the Fayette boys and girls track and field teams.

The three seniors recognized were Brennen Hudson, Quinn Frerking and Isaac Bartholomew.

Frerking finished in fifth place (29-01.5) in the shot put, and 10th place (79-06) in the discus.

Bartholomew set a new personal record in the 800 (2:30.68), and finished in ninth place. Bartholomew was part of the Fayette boys 4×800 team, along with Jack Kindle, Kaden Polson and Eli Houston. They finished in eighth place (10:19.29) in the 4×800.

Fayette was scheduled to go to a meet at Hallsville on April 3. That meet was canceled due to wet weather conditions.

Fayette is scheduled to go to Harrisburg on April 6 for the Lowell Eaton Relays, as are Glasgow and New Franklin. The meet begins at 3 p.m.

Higbee is scheduled to go to Westran on April 12 for the Westran Relay. It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.