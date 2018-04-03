Noted in Brief 04.04.18

• FAYETTE PTSA meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, Daly/Clark library

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT board meeting, Wednesday, April 4 at 7:30 at Fire Station

• HIGBEE KINDERGARTEN SCREENING Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6. Please call 660-456-77206 to schedule appointment.

• Attention Parents of KINDERGARTEN CHILDREN: It is time Fayette School District to identify children who will be five years old before Aug. 1. Missouri Legislature set this date as the eligibility determination date. Screenings will be held Thursday, April 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at First Christian Church Multipurpose Building. Contact Lisa Gebhardt at 248-3800 for more information and to schedule an appointment. Parking spots available next to the building and across the street in the CMU parking lot.

• FRIENDS of HISTORIC FAYETTE MEMORIAL POOL Organizational and Informational Meeting, April 5 at 7 p.m. in Commercial Trust Community Room

• BARBECUE DINNER Sunday, April 8 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in C&R parking lot. $8 for 1/2 chicken, potato salad, baked beans – benefits Fayette Optimist Scholarship

• THE LOG CHAPEL CEMETERY ASSOCIATION will meet Sunday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at Schnell Hall, 302 Villers Drive, Fayette. Family members of those at Log Chapel are encouraged to attend.

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL meeting 7 p.m. April 9 at City Hall

• The American Legion White Bell Post 273 meeting will be Wednesday April 11, at 6 p.m. at Schnell Hall on Villers Dr. in Fayette. All veterans, guard, reserves, and active duty are welcome.

• The Howard County Democrat Committee will meet Thursday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m., at the Flaspohler Law Office, 112 E Morrison, Fayette. The public is invited to attend.

• GFWC GOLDEN STUDY CLUB will meet Thursday, April 12 at 7 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room. Hostesses are Ginnie Pharr, Dee Woodward and Sherry Cardas. Dennis Potter will provide presentation.

• Family Fun Day Saturday, April 14: at Fayette City Park. 1-3 p.m. Crafts, games and free fun for the whole family. Hosted by HCHWC.

• P.E.O. Chapter NN will meet Friday April 13, at 1 p.m. at the Commercial Trust Community Room. RSVP hostesses Millie Buckler or Mary Hunter if unable to attend.

• SUPERHERO 5K F.A.C.T. & FOOD PANTRY FUN RUN & WALK Saturday, April 14. Come bring canned goods or Buddy Packs for the Fayette Food Pantry and become a Superhero. Bring the family and dress as your favorite heroes supporting Fayette Area Community Theater and Fayette Food Pantry. Registration 8 a.m., 5k 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Adults $20, ($1 off each canned good donated, limit 10) Race starts at S. Main and W. Morrison, Fayette. For questions contact: ktmahnken@gmail.com or Blake Mahnken 660-833-3856.

• Health Fair Saturday, April 14: at Fayette High School. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Screening including Boone Hospital’s Wellaware, educational and fun activities. Hosted by Central MO Clergy Coalition and HCHWC.

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD will meet Monday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School media center

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet Tuesday, April 17 in the school library at 6 p.m.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, City Hall

• Howard County DAR will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19 at home of Ginna Hackley, 841 State Route T, Armstrong (660-273-2586). Program: Dr. Mary Ellen McVicker on “There’s More To The Story: Mount Vernon to Arlington.” Guests welcome.

• Town Hall Mtg #2 Saturday, April 28th: concerning Water Recreation Opportunities will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Fayette. Fulton and Marceline parks personnel will discuss their splash park and pool projects.

• Fayette City Pool tours Saturday, April 28th: from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Open to the public. BBQ lunch available from HCHWC.

• 14TH ANNUAL HELPING HANDS BINGO Saturday, April 28

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

