Response to Senator Hoskins Article on Common Sense Proposals

Letter to the editor:

In the March 14, 2018 article, Senator Denny Hoskins detailed the importance of agriculture and a possible solution to the problem of replacing older farmers with a younger generation would be innovation and embracing sound science and technology to do more with less. He then got to the real point of the article by making a statement that confined animal feeding operations (CAFO’S) are heavily regulated by state and federal laws. There is no federal oversight of CAFOs as they have delegated that to Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and DNR’s authority consists of minimal setback distances from CAFOs, (approximately 1,000 feet), minimal water pollution permit requirements and no oversight for odors. The facts about his commonsense proposals are these:

1. SB 627 Local Control – Prohibits county commissions from passing any ordinance to safeguard landowners from CAFO’s manure use and application.

2. SB 782 – Exempts runoff from CAFO manure spreading from meeting DNR Clean Water permitting requirements.

3. HB 1480 The CAFO Bill – Removes the current authority of County Health Departments to pass a Health Ordinance.

These proposed bills are not about new innovations based on sound science and technology or about how to replace older farmers with a new generation, they are all about allowing corporate CAFO’s to pollute the air and water with no liability to the corporation. CAFOs generate nauseous odors within 1 to 3 miles and produce 8.4 million gallons of hog feces and urine that will be spread on adjacent land. Iowa has over 10,000 CAFOs. Missouri has 700. If Missouri ends up with 10,000 CAFOs, the odor of hog manure will become commonplace for virtually everyone in rural Missouri and will result in massive destruction of farm and home values. Would you want to live or buy a farm or house within a mile or two of a CAFO and have to become a prisoner in your own home because of the odor of hog manure?

Sincerely,

Gene Bowen, Armstrong, MO