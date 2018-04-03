Wanda Lucreta Kitchen Buckler

1933-2018

Wanda Lucreta Kitchen Buckler passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the Fayette Caring Center in Fayette, Missouri.

She was born on Aug. 7, 1933, to Elmer and Isabel Kitchen. She was the sixth child of seven kids and grew up in the Moberly area where she attended the ‘Little White Schoolhouse”. She graduated and then worked at the Brown Shoe company. It was there that she met Ronald Buckler who she married on Feb. 21, 1953.

As a young couple, Ron and Wanda moved to Kansas City where Ron attended television repair school. While in Kansas City, she gave birth to Tim. Soon she and Ron moved to Fayette where they started at television business and had their three daughters, Debbie, Diana, and Lisa. Wanda worked in the television business and also worked cooking in the elementary school. Eventually, she worked as a cook in the senior center and then as a home health aide. Her last position was as a volunteer foster grandparent at Head Start.

Wanda loved children as evidenced by the way she doted on her nieces and nephews and ultimately her own children. In addition to raising her kids and working, Wanda was very involved in volunteer work at First Baptist Church and helping with scouts, vacation Bible School, and community activities. She frequently entertained relatives or traveled to spend time with family. She delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they came along. She was known to family and friends as someone who took care of others.

Wanda is survived by her 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2002. She has also been preceded in death by her parents and her siblings. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Million Taylor Funeral Homes of Moberly. Funeral Service will take place at 12 p.m. with Dale Kirkendoll officiating. Burial will follow at the Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Fayette, Missouri.

Donations in Wanda’s memory may be sent to First Baptist Church, 101 West Davis in Fayette, Missouri.