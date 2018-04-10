All-Stars honored at annual KRES banquet

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

High school basketball athletes from Central Missouri were honored at the annual KRES All-Star Banquet, held at Moberly Area Community College on April 4.

Five athletes from Howard County were in attendance: Fayette senior Blake Dawson, Glasgow senior Jaden Monnig, New Franklin senior Mason Bailey and Harrisburg seniors Cade Combs and Cody Karl.

Dawson was named as a KRES All-Star for the second straight year. He averaged more than 20 points per game this season, leading the Falcons to a 23-4 record. He was named First Team All-Conference by the Lewis and Clark All-Conference, and was named All-District.

“Blake has obviously been an incredible player for us,” Ben Pallardy said about Dawson at the banquet.

Pallardy said that the Falcons won seven games in Dawson’s freshman season. Every year, as Dawson got better, the team got better, Pallardy said.

“I think Blake has progressed as a player, but even more as a leader,” Pallardy said. “He went from being a great scorer, a great player on the court, to transitioning as a senior where he truly led the team.”

Monnig was named as a KRES All-Star for the third straight year. She was named All-State this season for the third consecutive year, along with being named First Team All-Conference and All-District for the third straight year.

Monnig finished her career at Glasgow with 1,677 points and 1,093 rebounds. Glasgow head coach Molly Monnig said both are probably school records, but the school is still gathering statistics from before the late 1990s.

“I know those numbers are very impressive, but they’re even more impressive when you think about the fact that, especially early in the season, she would see double- and even sometimes triple-teams every single time down the floor,” Molly Monnig said. “She had to work very, very hard to get the basketball.”

Jaden Monnig was a part of two Glasgow Lady Jacket teams that advanced to the Show Me Showdown. Glasgow advanced to the Class 1 girls final four in 2016, and again this past season.

Combs was also named as a KRES All-Star for the third straight year. Karl was named a KRES All-Star for a second straight time.

“These guys are great kids and great leaders, and they do a great job of taking care of things on the team that a coach doesn’t have to take care of,” Harrisburg head coach Kyle Fisher said.

Combs and Karl led Harrisburg to two straight district titles, along with a third place finish in the state playoffs in 2017. Both players finished with more than 1,000 points in their careers.

Bailey was part of a New Franklin team that won 20 games this season, won the Central Activities Conference title and advanced to the Class 2 District 14 championship game. Bailey was named a KRES All-Star for the first time.

“I think Mason would agree that he wouldn’t be in the position he is right now, if it wasn’t for his teammates, and the support of his parents and family,” New Franklin head coach Ross Dobson said.

Dobson said Bailey was able to create a lasting impact on what it means to work hard and accomplish a goal. The results showed in winning the CAC title, appearing in two tournament championship games and advancing to the district title game.