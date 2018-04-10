New Franklin Bulldogs get first win of season

The New Franklin Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season in a big way, defeating Smithton 21-8 on the road on April 9.

With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 1-4 on the season.

Avery Lauer led New Franklin with four hits on the day, driving in two runs. Gavin Bishop drove in three RBIs.

Crayton Gallatin, Zac Held, Cotton Collyett, Jackson Dorson and Andy Neal each drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.

“Jackson came through with a bases loaded, two-out double in the first inning,” New Franklin head coach Erich Gerding said. “Andy gave us a great effort on the mound. Avery had a great day at the plate. Overall, it was great to get a win.”

Neal pitched five-and-two-thirds innings for New Franklin, allowing three runs. He allowed five walks and struck out four.

Dorson pitched the final one-and-one-third innings to close out the game.

The Bulldogs will play a home game against the Harrisburg Bulldogs on April 11. It is scheduled to begin a 5 p.m.