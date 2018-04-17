Ashby-Hodge Gallery Celebrates 25 Years

The Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art is preparing to celebrate its 25 years of bringing superb artwork to Central Methodist University and mid-Missouri. In honor of the occasion, a reception and a gala dinner will be held on Friday, May 4.

The reception is from 5-6:45 p.m. in the Gallery on the first floor of Classic Hall on the CMU campus. The dinner begins at 7 p.m. in the Inman Student and Community Center on the fourth floor.

Community members who wish to join the celebration of Central’s “artistic jewel” are welcome to do so. Reservations for the reception and/or dinner must be made by April 20 by contacting Megan Freese at 660-248-6234 or mfreese@centralmethodist.edu. The cost of the dinner is $25 per person. There is no charge for the reception.

The newest 25th anniversary show will open April 24 and will include two galleries of the Gallery’s Ashby collection, donated by Lawrence and Loretta Ashby, who helped establish the Gallery in 1993, and one gallery that will include other art pieces from the Gallery’s permanent collection.