Charles (Jackie) Smith

1936-2018

Charles “Jackie” Smith, 81, of Armstrong, MO, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Harry S. Truman Veteran Administration Hospital in Columbia, MO.

Charles was born on Sept. 21, 1936, in Jefferson City, MO, the son of Charles Smith Sr. who preceded him in death and Geneiveve (Thompson) Smith who survives of California, MO. Charles was a United States Navy Veteran. He later was married to Leeanna (Shaw) Smith whom preceded him in death on May 16, 1999. He was a Chef by trade and worked for the Missouri State Penitentiaries as a Food Service Management Director. Charles enjoyed fishing, H.A.M. radio and his family were his joy in life.

Survivors include: two sons, Mark Christy of Westchester, Pa., Michael Riehl of Armstrong, MO; five daughters, April Thompson of Russellville, MO, Margaret Riehl of Armstrong, MO, Julia Smith of Fayette, MO, Belinda Ousley of J.C., MO and Dorothy Cardwell of California, MO; 5 brothers, Carl “Bucky” Smith of Russellville, MO, Gary Smith of Holts Summit, MO, Larry “Shorty” Smith of Holts Summit, MO, Steve Smith of Lohman, MO and Danny Smith of Russellville, MO; two sisters, Juanita Graham of Lohman, MO and Barbara Eddy of Lohman, MO; 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Dennis Smith and one sister, Lola Mae James.

Visitation was held Friday, April 13, 2018, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. with a funeral directly following at 2:30 p.m. all at the funeral home. Burial with full Military Honors was at the Longview Cemetery in Jefferson City, MO.

Memorials are suggested In Charles memory for his son Michael Riehl c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of BOWIN – CANTRIEL FUNERAL SERVICES, CALIFORNIA, MO.