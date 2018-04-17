Clark Middle School Relays held at Davis Field at CMU

Clark Middle School hosted the Clark Middle School Relays on April 13 at Davis Field.

The Clark girls and boys track and field teams both finished in fifth place on the day. Harrisburg boys finished third. Harrisburg girls were sixth. New Franklin boys finished in 10th, while New Franklin girls finished in seventh. Higbee boys were 11th, and Higbee girls were 12th.

Clark eighth grader set a new personal record in the 400 (58.21). He finished third in the race. Avery Powell also set a new personal record, in the 800 (2:37.75). He finished in seventh place.

Higbee eighth grader Malaki Squires finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.37), setting a new personal record.

Harrisburg eighth grader Tanner Pike (41-02.5) finished second in the shot put, and set a new personal record in the event. Harrisburg eighth grader Jace Carr placed first in the triple jump (38-06.5) and third in the long jump (17-08.5). Both were new personal records for Carr.

Clark seventh grader Preslee Sunderland won the 100-meter hurdles (18.68) and set a new personal record.

Glasgow seventh grader Taryn Fuemmeler placed third in the discus (68-10), setting a new personal record. Higbee seventh grader Kenyona Redifer placed fourth (66-07.5) and set a new personal record.

Clark eighth grader Audry Johnson set a new season best in the shot put (32-01) and finished in fifth place.

Clark Middle School will compete at the Salisbury Relays in Salisbury, Missouri, on April 20. The meet begins at 4 p.m.