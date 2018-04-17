Fayette R-III new members Hudson, Stroupe sworn in Monday night

The Fayette R-III Board of Education reorganized Monday. The election results were certified and accepted. Matt Hudson and John Stroupe were sworn in as newly elected board members. Gary Gose was reelected Board President. Eric McSwain was reelected Vice President. Jackie Besgrove was appointed Treasurer and Trish Elliott was appointed Secretary.

Daly Elementary Principal Cheri Huster reported attendance as 276 in elementary and 36 students enrolled in pre kindergarten. Huster also reported t the board that 86% of DES students were in attendance 90% of the time in March. 94% of DES students were in attendance 90% of the time from August 2017 through March 2018.

Huster told the board that the Missouri Conservation Department and the Howard County Soil and Water Conservation District presented trees to the fourth grade students and led them in a tree identification game and activity for Arbor Day.

Clark Middle School Principal Brent Doolin reported that there are 133 students enrolled. Doolin stated that 72.1% of CMS students were in attendance 90% for the month of January. The Year to Date totals are 87.2% of CMS students were in attendance 90% of the time.

High School Principal Patrick Tray reported that attendance is 172 students. Average attendance is 93.77% . Tray has started interviews for open teaching positions.

Superintendent Tamara Kimball reviewed the No Tax Bond Issue. She said,” The Bond Passed with 78% of the votes cast for it, 569 to 165. The community continues to support its school district. We are very lucky. There are 6,426 registered voters in Fayette and the surrounding area, but only 1,090 of them voted. We figured there would be a low voter turnout and the weather was not cooperative that day either which may have kept some folks at home.”

Kimball mentioned that Board President Gary Gose had a great idea of inviting local law enforcement to come in once a week or a couple times a month, whatever their schedule would allow, to have lunch with our students. That would give both buildings the opportunity to see them here and talk with them under comfortable circumstances. Fresh Ideas will pay the cost of their lunches. April 12 was the first lunch get together. Gose and Chief Jeff Oswald at the high school and State Patrol Sergeant Derrick Powell at the middle school.

The Board approved the following items: The Course Description and Learning Goals for grades 6-8 Science Curriculum. And the 2018-2019 Course List for Clark Middle School.