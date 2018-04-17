Glasgow boys and girls both take first at Lowell Eaton Relays

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Frigid temperatures and a chance for snow forced Harrisburg to delay the Lowell Eaton Relays by one week.

The track meet at Harrisburg High School was originally scheduled for April 6. The meet took place on April 13.

Rain entered the area during the Lowell Eaton Relays, but the meet continued from start to finish as planeed. The Glasgow boys and girls track and field teams both won first place at the meet.

The Glasgow boys track and field team posted four first place finishes on the day. Senior Trace Thompson won the 800 (2:16.48). Junior Brandon Prentzler (2:22.50) took fourth in the same event.

Glasgow won both the 4×200 and the 4×400. The 4×200 relay team of Rhys Fuemmeler, De’shonne Cowans, Briar Boss finished at 1:38.82. The 4×400 relay team – Cowans, Boss, Thompson and Tyler Reeves – finished their race in 3:43.81.

Boss won the high jump (6-00). The Glasgow boys track and field team finished with 155 points. Harrisburg scored 64 points to finish in fifth place. New Franklin finished ninth with 19 points.

Harrisburg sophomore Reed Turney (45.67) set a new personal record in the 300-meter hurdles. He won the event.

The Harrisburg 4×100 relay team – Brayden Hudson, Aaron Sims, Cody Karl and Cade Combs – finished second (47.03). Those same four runners finished third in the 4×200 (1:42.76).

Turney finished first in the pole vault (10-06). Harrisburg sophomore Jonah Sanford (10-00) finished second.

The Glasgow girls track and field team won the Lowell Eaton Relays with 158 points. Harrisburg scored 98 points to finish third. New Franklin came in sixth place with 60 points.

Glasgow senior Kristin Stockhorst won two races, and was a part of relay teams that won the 4×200 and the 4×400.

Stockhorst won the 200 (28.51) and the 400 (1:03.46). Stockhorst, along with Alyssa Yung, Kelsey Noll and Makayla Fuemmeler, won the 4×200 (1:54.55). Stockhorst, Yung, Fuemmeler and Hadley Sanders won the 4×400 (4:26.56).

Sanders won the 800 (2:37.97) and finished second in the 1600 (6:15.02). Yung made a second place finish in the 800 (2:40.08).

Yung came in first in the triple jump (32-01.25). Senior Kelsey Noll was third in the long jump (14-02.25). Freshman Emma Massie and sophomore Krista Monnig tied for third in the high jump (4-00).

New Franklin senior Madison Matney had a first place and two second place finishes on the day. She won the javelin (93-03), and finished second in both the discus (100-06) and the shot put (34-03). Her distance in the discus set a new personal record.

“Madison is an outstanding athlete and thrower and it was great to see everything come together for her on the same day,” New Franklin head track and field coach Adam Quest said.

New Franklin had a third place finish in the girls 4×100. Matney, Jordan Leighton, Nicole Blumer and Davi Smith made up the 4×100 relay team (57.75).

New Franklin junior Davi Smith won the high jump (4-10).

Glasgow senior Abby Littrell placed third in the javelin (82-02). That was a new season best for her.

Glasgow junior Teagan Howell placed third in the discus (95-07.5).

Harrisburg junior Madeleine Gillman won the 300-meter hurdles (49.84). Gillman also finished second in the 200 (29.21).

Harrisburg had second place finishes in both the girls 4×400 and the 4×800, along with a third place finish in the 4×200.

In the 4×400, Gillman, Katelyn Weil, Sydney Fischer and Alee Thornhill finished in second place (4:49.40). Those same four runners finished in second in the 4×800 (11:26.93). Thornhill, Izzy McMahan, Hailey Emanuel and Mayle Raines finished third in the 4×200 (2:04.43).

Harrisburg senior Rachel Strawn finished second in the pole vault (8-00). Junior Sydney Fischer was fourth in the triple jump (27-11.25), and fifth in the long jump (14-00.5).

Next for Harrisburg is the Tomahawk Invitational, in Hallsville, Missouri on April 21. New Franklin will also be at the Tomahawk Invitational. The meet will begin at 9 a.m.

Glasgow will host the Central Activities Conference Championships on April 25.