Harrisburg bats heat up in win over Salisbury

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

When the 2018 baseball season began, the Harrisburg Bulldogs’ bats were almost as cold as the outside temperatures.

The Bulldogs lost five straight to begin the season, and were outscored 36-9 along the way. Over the last five games, however, the bats have awakened.

The Bulldogs have scored 34 runs over their last five games, and have managed to win three of them. They picked up their first win of the season on April, winning 6-3 over the New Franklin Bulldogs.

“It’s awesome,” Harrisburg head coach Chris Ackman said about his team getting their first win. “This is what every coach wants. We want to get the first one out of the way. It’s always the hardest one of the year.”

In Harrisburg’s most recent contest, at home against the Salisbury Panthers on April 16, the Bulldogs picked up their first conference win of the season.

Harrisburg defeated Salisbury 10-0 in five innings to bring their Lewis and Clark Conference record to 1-3. It was their third win over their last five games. In addition, they have scored six or more runs in four of their last five.

“We’re getting more live at-bats, offensively,” Ackman said. “The kids are getting more confidence, and hitting is contagious. You get one kid who starts hitting, and it gets to the next guy. The next thing you know, one through nine, we’re starting to see the ball and hit the ball well.”

After a scoreless first inning, Harrisburg exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the second.

Senior Alex Weideman was the first person to cross the plate in the inning. Junior Ryan Freeman was right behind him, as both runners scored on an error to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.

Sophomore Dustin Gipson followed, driving in a run. Sophomore Brayden Hudson was the next batter, driving in two more. The score became 5-0.

Sophomore Jonah Sanford brought home a run with an RBI-single. Freeman made his second plate appearance of the inning, and drove home two runs with a single to right field.

Senior Jordan Olmstead and sophomore Austin Bruns hit back-to-back RBI-singles in the bottom of the fourth to extend Harrisburg’s lead to 10-0. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning, due to the Bulldogs having a 10-run lead.

The 2018 Lewis and Clark Conference Baseball Tournament begins on April 18 at Rothwell Park in Moberly. Harrisburg is the No. 8 seed in the tournament. They will meet No. 1 Westran on April 18 at 5 p.m.

The tournament will continue on April 21. The times and opponents for Harrisburg on that day are to be determined.

The Bulldogs traveled across the county line, into Howard County, for a game against the New Franklin Bulldogs on April 11.

New Franklin struck first. Sophomore Gavin Bishop hit an RBI-gourndout in the bottom of the first to give his team a 1-0 lead. An error in the bottom of the second inning led to another run, giving New Franklin a 2-0 lead.

Harrisburg scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning. The first run crossed the plate when Olmstead drew a bases-loaded walk.

With the bases still loaded, Gipson hit a single to tie the score at 2-2. The next hitter in the lineup was Hudson, who drove in two runs with a single to left field. When the inning ended, Harrisburg held a 4-2 lead over New Franklin.

New Franklin scored another run in the bottom of the fourth inning, after another error committed by Harrisburg. The score was 4-3 after four innings.

Harrisburg added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Freeman hit an RBI-double, driving in senior Cade Combs from third. Bruns added an RBI-single in the inning.

Freeman pitched a complete game. He retired New Franklin in order in the bottom of the seventh inning to close out the win for Harrisburg.