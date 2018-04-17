Henderson and Nelson set school records at North Callaway

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Fayette junior Jennifer Nelson, and freshman Zach Henderson, each set new school records at the North Callaway Invitational on April 10.

Nelson broke her own school record in the discus, recording a distance of 110-08. That broke a record she set last year at the Class 2 District 7 meet last May in Putnam County, where her distance was 102-02.

Henderson threw the javelin 126-11 at North Callaway, also setting a new school record. He placed third in the boys javelin.

The Fayette boys track and field Falcons finished sixth overall at the North Callaway Invitational. Sophomore Marc Kyle set a new personal record in the 200 (25.28) and finished in sixth place.

Senior Brennen Hudson finished in second place in the 110-meter hurdles (18.03) and set a new season best in the event.

Junior Isaiah Estes finished fifth in the shot put (39-02). Freshman Josh Henderson set a new personal record in the discus (130-01) and finished third.

Junior Drew Whitley set a new personal record in the high jump (6-02) and came in second. He also finished second in the long jump (19-02), and third in the triple jump (41-08). His distance in the triple jump was a new personal record.

Sophomore Breanna Estes set a new personal record in the girls shot put (34-09). She finished in second place.

Nelson finished third in the javelin (97-07), in addition to her record-breaking distance in the discus.Freshman Jaidyn Franz finished third in the pole vault (8-00).

Whitley set another personal record, in the 100, at the Marceline Open on April 12. He finished second in the event (12.03). Junior Emma Hoover set a new season best in the girls 100 (14.23) and came in second. She finished in second in the 200 while adding a season best time in that event (30.23).

Junior Ross Hudson finished second in the 400 (57.79). Sophomore Jack Kindle was third, setting a new personal record (1:00.65).

Senior Isaac Bartholomew set a new personal record in the 800 (2:24.52) and finished in second.

Junior Jace Udy set a new school record in the javelin at the Marceline Open, just two days after Henderson set the mark. Udy threw the javelin 139-11 to finish in second. Henderson was third (137-04).

Estes won the shot put (31-04.75) and Nelson won the discus (95-01).