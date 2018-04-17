Vivaldi’s “Gloria” To Be Presented Twice Boonville and Fayette High Schools Join Central Methodist University

Three choral directors, Laura Wiebe, assistant music professor of CMU and conductor of the Conservatory Singers, Vanessa Miner, director of Fayette High School’ chorus, and Warner Bailey, director of the chorus in Boonville, have received the Presidents’ Grant from the Missouri Choral Directors Association to support a combined choral presentation of Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria.”

The three were awarded $1,500 to enable their three chorales to present “Gloria” twice, once in Fayette and once in Boonville. They will be accompanied by the Missouri Symphony Conservatory Chamber Players, a select group of advanced string and wind players, hand-picked from the Junior Sinfonia and the Young Artist Philharmonic, directed by Kirk Trevor.

Trevor, an internationally recognized conductor originally from England is known for his innovative programming and a focus on reaching new audiences with music that is entertaining, engaging, and educational. He founded the Missouri Symphony Conservatory to train, educate, and inspire young musicians in 2007.

The performances will occur in Fayette at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m.; and in Boonville at Thespian Hall on Sunday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. Both performances are free and open to the public.

The orchestra will be joined in both concerts by John Perkins, CMU professor of music, on trumpet; Melissa Simons, CMU assistant professor of music, on harpsichord; and guest Kristin Chisham on oboe.

Supporting the joint chorus will be soloists McKenna Nelson (CMU senior from Macon) and Cayla Carr (CMU senior from Mount Sterling) for the Fayette concert; and Kay Wilken Neas (CMU senior from Fayette) and Marissa Dickman (CMU freshman from Maryland Heights) for the concert in Boonville.

This performance represents the first collaboration between a CMU ensemble and the Missouri Symphony Conservatory Players. The Players will also present a set of music before the Vivaldi “Gloria.”

The Missouri Choral Directors Association Presidents’ Grant was created in 2015 for the betterment of choral music programs throughout the state of Missouri via a generous gift from past MCDA president Noel Fulkerson.

“Gloria” is one of three settings Vivaldi wrote of the hymn “Gloria in excelsis Deo,” whose words probably date from the 4th century and which is part of the Catholic mass. One of the settings is lost to history. This version was probably written in 1715 and called RV589, the most widely known and performed “Gloria.”