Baseball Eagles sweep Baker on Senior Day

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The No. 22 Central Methodist baseball Eagles wrapped up their home portion of the 2018 regular season with a doubleheader against the Baker Wildcats on April 22.

The Eagles earned a sweep over Baker at Estes Field, winning Game 1 11-4, and shutting out the Wildcats, 8-0, in Game 2.

With the two wins, CMU improved to 21-4 in conference play, are sit in first place overall in the conference. The Eagles played two games at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on April 24. Results were not available at press time.

CMU compiled 19 runs on 17 hits in the two games against Baker on April 22. They scored in eight of the 14 innings they played in the doubleheader.

Junior Damien Rodriguez got things started with a home run in the bottom of the second inning of Game 1. It was a solo shot to left-center field. It was his eighth home run of the season.

Baker scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 4-1 lead. They benefitted from two errors by the Eagles in the inning.

That lead didn’t last long, however. The Eagles responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Senior Randy Perez drove in the first run of the inning with a sacrifice fly. Sophomore Logan Haring had an RBI-single, and later came around to score in the inning. Senior Fernando Villegas finished things with an RBI-single to center field.

CMU had a 6-4 lead after three innings. They didn’t trail again for the rest of the day.

Senior David Salgueiro hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was his second of the season.

Haring hit an RBI-double in the bottom of the fifth to drive in his second of the game. He added another RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth.

Junior Edward Nunez-Beltre allowed four runs on three hits over six innings for CMU. He struck out five, and also walked five.

Senior Cole Nonweiler entered the game as a relief pitcher in the top of the seventh. He gave up a hit, but was able to end the game without giving up any damage.

In Game 2, CMU picked up where they left off in Game 1.

Villegas got things started with an RBI-single in the bottom of the first. The Eagles led 1-0 after a full inning.

CMU piled on four more runs in the bottom of the second. With the bases loaded and one out, Salgueiro hit an RBI-single that drove in two runs, making the score 3-0.

Haring drove in two more runs in the inning with a double to right field. Haring finished the day with five RBIs.

CMU led 5-0 after two innings.They scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, and added one in the bottom of the sixth.

Perez pitched six innings in Game 2, striking out nine hitters. Senior Tyler Straatman entered the game in the seventh, closing out the win.

The Eagles hosted a doubleheader against William Woods on April 17. They earned the sweep, winning Game 1 7-6, and Game 2 13-6.

The Eagles have four games remaining in the 2018 regular season. They travel to Springfield, Missouri, for a four game series April 27-28 against Evangel

On April 27, Game 1 will begin at 1 p.m. The first game on April 28 will have the same start time.

The Heart of America Athletic Conference postseason tournament starts May 2 and runs through May 8 at sites to be determined.